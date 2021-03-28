Being An ‘Adarsh Naari’ Isn’t The Badge Of Honour It’s Made Out To Be!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
The myth of the ‘sanskaari ladki’ does way more harm than good to a number of girls. Why do we still perpetuate it even today?
Life for the majority of women in developing countries is a series of missed opportunities, suppressed desires and wasted talent. Their degrees burn on the shelf, their ambition crucified at the altar of traditions. And their individuality is crushed to pamper the predominant, prejudiced patriarchal setup!
With marriage being the ultimate goal and trip to destination home – sasural being the biggest triumph, nothing else seems to matter!
Seeking platitudes from elders, being at the beck and call of hubby, running errands, dressing and cooking to please all and sundry consumes a woman. It consumes her completely to the point where she stops living for herself but only seems to live to please others. Her self-esteem hits a new low and she resigns to a life of endless compromises and adjustments.
This is why I strongly feel that the tag of the ‘adarsh Bhartiya naari’ is nothing but a myth perpetuated by men and upheld by women as a badge of honour. Far too many girls suffer in the name of the sanskaar that become a means of exploitation of girls after their marriage.
We need to teach our girls practically sustainable values and education that will help enable them to use judgement in making their own decisions about their lives. Until we mature as a society that accepts and welcomes women as individuals who can think and make their own decisions, there can be no real progress for the women in our society.
Picture credits: Still from Hindi TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain
