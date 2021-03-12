On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
A Bleary Eyed, Tired New Mom In The Middle Of The Night

Posted: March 12, 2021
A new mom, with next to no experience with a new baby… what is the stuff of her nightmares that may wake her up?

It is the dead of night
I awaken in dread
a nightmare
something heavy
so heavy
on my chest
what was it?
what is it?
why am I wet?
a mewling next to my stiff right arm
startles me
It is my new baby
I must feed her
no instinct clicks
just bleary-eyed darkness
I tug at the zipper
of my gown
try to position baby’s hungry mouth
but her head doesn’t come closer
I lift my head off
the pillow
to check what’s wrong
and gasp
she’s on her tummy
how is that even possible?
full of guilt
I sit up as per the doctor’s
instruction – always feed
the baby upright
now I know why.

