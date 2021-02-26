Why Are All These Expectations Only On The Heads Of Women?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Why is a woman always expected to adjust and bow down (jhuke rehna) when she knows she is right? Listen to my rant.
Why is always a daughter in law expected to apologize when she is not wrong?
Why should a wife end up apologizing when she raises her voice for her rights?
Why is a woman always expected to ‘adjust’ and bow down (jhuke rehna) when she knows she is right?
Why do we still have gender discrimination when our country is supposed to have a 5000 year old history that explains how powerful a woman is?
Why can’t a husband and in laws understand her feelings?
Why can’t a husband in this country stand up for his wife, and walk alongside her in life?
Why are men taught that if they stand up for their wife, they will be called Joru ka gulam?
Why can’t our mothers and fathers raise their children teaching them how to respect women?
Why does everyone still support/ encourage their sons against their daughters in law?
In spite of realising that they are wrong, there are people in this world who still say that women/girls should keep adjusting, jhuk ke rehna, keep quiet, do not raise voice…. why why?
Why can’t they understand that she has taken a stand for her self-respect against the world ready to pull her down just because she’s a woman?
