Why We Say Yes All The Time And How To Stop Doing It

Most of the time we say Yes because we don’t want others to feel bad or don’t want to offend their opinions; this in turn sometimes can lead to various problems i.e. financial, emotional, or the peer pressure of completing the task/work. With this condition of saying Yes always, people get the chance to manipulate and exploit our humanity.
The most powerful and influential words in the world are Yes and No. Some people say Yes only when they are determined and can give their full efforts, energy, and creativity to complete the task; whereas, people who often say Yes just to please others, often don’t understand the kind of commitment made and end up spending less time with their loved ones or doing something insignificant.
Time is the most valuable asset and we must not waste it gratifying others besides ourselves. There are numerous reasons where a person experiences difficulties in saying NO. Here are 3 major reasons.
Fear is one of the major reasons, arising from anxiety, we fear that saying No will lead to being criticised, rejected, and we fear losing someone close.
Since childhood, we all have been educated with the belief of pleasing others by making them happy, being nice to others, never saying no if somebody asks for favours…which has vacuumed us into an emotional ditch.
To be in someone else’s good books, we follow others’ footsteps and patiently bear the consequences which affect our self-esteem and capabilities.
We all know that it’s difficult to say No but if we want to create our boundaries of healthy relationships and happiness, we must learn the art of saying no gently.
Remember, saying NO protects you from diversions and helps you stay focused. These words are the lever of your life; apply them wisely and you gain prosperity. Apply them with carelessness and you claim dejection!
Image credits AmazingMikail/Getty Images via Canva Pro
