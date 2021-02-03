Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Relationships > Why We Say Yes All The Time And How To Stop Doing It

Why We Say Yes All The Time And How To Stop Doing It

Posted: February 3, 2021

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Do you fall into the trap of saying ‘Yes’  all the time even though you want to say ‘NO’? 

Most of the time we say Yes because we don’t want others to feel bad or don’t want to offend their opinions; this in turn sometimes can lead to various problems i.e. financial, emotional, or the peer pressure of completing the task/work. With this condition of saying Yes always, people get the chance to manipulate and exploit our humanity.

The most powerful and influential words in the world are Yes and No. Some people say Yes only when they are determined and can give their full efforts, energy, and creativity to complete the task; whereas, people who often say Yes just to please others, often don’t understand the kind of commitment made and end up spending less time with their loved ones or doing something insignificant.

Time is the most valuable asset and we must not waste it gratifying others besides ourselves. There are numerous reasons where a person experiences difficulties in saying NO. Here are 3 major reasons.

Fear of criticism or rejection

Fear is one of the major reasons, arising from anxiety, we fear that saying No will lead to being criticised, rejected, and we fear losing someone close.

Belief in pleasing others

Since childhood, we all have been educated with the belief of pleasing others by making them happy, being nice to others, never saying no if somebody asks for favours…which has vacuumed us into an emotional ditch. 

Lack of self-confidence

To be in someone else’s good books, we follow others’ footsteps and patiently bear the consequences which affect our self-esteem and capabilities.

We all know that it’s difficult to say No but if we want to create our boundaries of healthy relationships and happiness, we must learn the art of saying no gently.

Here are some of the essential tips to saying NO

  • Whenever you make up your mind to say NO, do it in a polite way; maintain eye contact, and try to be firm in your body language – that will boost your confidence and conviction.
  • Be very clear that you are saying No, so that the person cannot pressurise the matter and put you in an awkward situation of saying Yes
  • If you are not sure about your decision, ask for time. This will help you to evaluate your decision and help you understand that No should be said only when it is needed.
  • Finally, be firm with your response and make sure not to be rude, and leave things on a good note.

Remember, saying NO protects you from diversions and helps you stay focused. These words are the lever of your life; apply them wisely and you gain prosperity. Apply them with carelessness and you claim dejection!

First published here.

Image credits AmazingMikail/Getty Images via Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Shivani Gupta

A homemaker and aspirant graphologist by profession, Content writing is my passion, and blogs are

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

6 Essential Things You Should Remember About Saying ‘NO’

It’s Hard To Say No, But When I Did It, The Results Were Astonishing

Girl? Woman? Wife? Mother? Grandmother? When Did You Last Say NO?

office housework

4 Reasons Why Women Should Stop ‘Handing Out The Cake’ At Office Parties

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

It Should Have Been Called Entitled Indian Men; Not The Great Indian Kitchen!
Myntra logo controversy
The Myntra Logo Is Offensive…Only If Women’s Sexuality Offends You!
Making Kheer In A Sari Is The First Proof Of Being A Good Bahu?
daring to fly
Could She Ever Forgive Her Mother For Sacrificing Her Happiness To ‘Tradition’?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

As A ‘Bahu Of The House’ If I Speak Up, I’m Not “Brought Up Well By My Parents”?

An Open Letter To A Modern Son-in-law: She Is Your ‘Equal’ Partner, Not The ‘Dangerous Other’

An Open Letter To Every MIL Who Made Her DIL Feel Incompetent, Wrong And Basically Unloved

Why Is It Necessary For A Bride To Be Crying At Her Own Wedding?

Your Wife Doesn’t Need You To ‘Protect Her’, She Just Wants You To Stop Forwarding Sexist WhatsApp Jokes!

""