What’s the matter??

Posted: February 28, 2021
On the hypocrisy and double standards in society’s treatment of women.

A girl in bra sitting on the beach

Doesn’t matter

What matters is that

Strap that came out from her dress.

A girl coming late in night

Doesn’t matter

What matters is that

With whom, she came with.

A girl in full makeup

Doesn’t matter

What matter is that

who she smile towards.

What does a girl feel

Doesn’t matter

Matter is that

How she reacts.

Image source: Pixabay

