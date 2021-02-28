What’s the matter??

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
On the hypocrisy and double standards in society’s treatment of women.
A girl in bra sitting on the beach
Doesn’t matter
What matters is that
Strap that came out from her dress.
A girl coming late in night
With whom, she came with.
A girl in full makeup
What matter is that
who she smile towards.
What does a girl feel
Matter is that
How she reacts.
Image source: Pixabay
