They chose to be their own sunshine.
The girl who you laughed at for not being fluent in English,
is a Ph.D. in Hindi and an eminent professor in Hindu Vishwavidyalaya.
The person who you did not befriend for being a drop out,
is listed among top industrialists and hires only dropouts.
The girl who you called ‘Blackie”,
has bagged the best singer award.
The lady who you abused by calling “sterile’,
runs an NGO that shelters hundreds of kids.
The young girl who was insulted for having no dressing sense,
has written a bestseller ‘How to develop Common Sense”.
