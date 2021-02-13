Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > They Chose To Be Their Own Sunshine

They Chose To Be Their Own Sunshine

Posted: February 13, 2021
Tags:

Want to become more innovative with using technology? Join the Vaahini Connect series on 12th Feb!

They chose to be their own sunshine.

The girl who you laughed at for not being fluent in English,

is a Ph.D. in Hindi and an eminent professor in Hindu Vishwavidyalaya.

The person who you did not befriend for being a drop out,

is listed among top industrialists and hires only dropouts.

The girl who you called ‘Blackie”,

has bagged the best singer award.

The lady who you abused by calling “sterile’,

runs an NGO that shelters hundreds of kids.

The young girl who was insulted for having no dressing sense,

has written a bestseller ‘How to develop Common Sense”.

They chose to be their own sunshine.

Image Credits : Unsplash

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

priyanka kabra

A teacher by profession and an artist by heart, Priyanka is a motivational and self-

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

The Secret Thoughts Of A Broken Girl [Part-5]

Girls in India

The Modern Indian Girl Is Choosy

Kiran Gandhi Chose To Run A Marathon Without A Tampon: Yes, She Was Menstruating

Fighting For Women’s Responsibilities

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

An Open Letter To Children Who Won’t Take The Trouble To Understand Their Mothers
7 Myths About Female Orgasms We NEED To Bust!
I Gave Him A Thousand Second Chances Because I Loved Him So Much!
Fragile Bride, Meek Wife, Fiery Rebel: How 3 Songs In Great Indian Kitchen Mirror This Change

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Women Belong In The Kitchen And So Do Men, For Food Has No Gender

Andal: The Tamil Female Saint Brought To You In A Very Satisfying Translation [Book Review]

Marrying A Stranger

Ashok Banker talks about parenting on Father's Day

Fatherhood Unplugged: With Ashok Banker

Love Or Arranged Marriage [Short-Story]

""