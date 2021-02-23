Her Forehead Painted Red, All The New Bride Wanted Was To Recieve Love

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
People say a wife’s duty is to foster her husband’s nest and a husband’s duty is also the same. But do they understand it? Or feel the same?
And finally, her forehead painted with red,Ah! She looks so beautiful.Her painted red feet entered into a new abode.A dwelling which she was longing for.
There was radiance in her face.All she wanted was a true soul and a son for her mother.Every day she weaved loved and longed to receive love.
Very soon her illuminated face became foggy.They always criticized and mocked her.The reason was her simplicity.
Her jewel was her knowledge.She never cared for plastering her skin or drape with glitter.Each day she waited for his admiration.
Each day she waited for him to take care of her creator.Each day she hoped,And each day she died.
He treated her as a fallen woman,They just needed a golden goose.Still, she strived to survive.
Alas! she was traumatised but hid it with a smile.Until she roared in silence.Finally, she had discarded the recycle bin.
Huh! Folks assembled to see her moist,To bulletin her pain and shower with suggestions.She is already ripened and knows her business.
All she needed aid,From her tribe.But only received hollowness.
She stitched her lips,Deserted her eyes.
Picture credits: Still from Netflix movie Raat Akeli Hain
Deepika Singh hails from Margherita-Assam , India. A teacher by profession; poetry is an undying
