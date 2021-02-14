Want to become more innovative with using technology? Join the Vaahini Connect series on 12th Feb!
It is high time, she understands that she too owns a unique place in between those thousand personalities.
Maybe she is good for nothing for others,
But how can she ignore it?
Damn! It is her self respect. No matter what others think.
Now it is high time..she must listen to her inner voice,
Others must understand that she too can have her own choice.
Why do they question her personality and integrity?
Are they even worthy enough to blot her dignity?
When they harass her with an abusive tone and rough voice
How then does she accept this, after all, isn’t it a matter of her pride!
Gradually she also starts accepting what others think about her.
She doesn’t even feel like facing her favourite mirror.
She doesn’t understand what is going wrong with her.
How can she be the reason for every problem?
It is high time, she understands that she too owns a unique place in between those thousand personalities,
She can also think about her future and life, despite fulfilling her duties.
Maybe she is good for nothing for others.
Image Credits : Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a mom of two lovely kids, Content creator and Poetry lover.
It Is Time We Stopped Believing That Women Are Other Women’s Enemies!
Dhinchak Pooja Is ‘Dhinchak’ And Nobody Can Tell Her Otherwise!
The Worry And Fear That Don’t Let Women Leave Their Comfort Zones
Yes, You’re My Fiancé, But You Can’t “Allow” Or “Forbid” Me Things!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!