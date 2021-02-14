Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Maybe She Is Good For Nothing For Others

Maybe She Is Good For Nothing For Others

Posted: February 14, 2021

Want to become more innovative with using technology? Join the Vaahini Connect series on 12th Feb!

It is high time, she understands that she too owns a unique place in between those thousand personalities.

Maybe she is good for nothing for others,

But how can she ignore it?

Damn! It is her self respect. No matter what others think.

Now it is high time..she must listen to her inner voice,

Others must understand that she too can have her own choice.

Why do they question her personality and integrity?

Are they even worthy enough to blot her dignity?

When they harass her with an abusive tone and rough voice

How then does she accept this, after all, isn’t it a matter of her pride!

Gradually she also starts accepting what others think about her.

She doesn’t even feel like facing her favourite mirror.

She doesn’t understand what is going wrong with her.

How can she be the reason for every problem?

It is high time, she understands that she too owns a unique place in between those thousand personalities,

She can also think about her future and life, despite fulfilling her duties.

Maybe she is good for nothing for others.

Image Credits : Unsplash 

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Deepika Mishra

I am a mom of two lovely kids, Content creator and Poetry lover.

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

It Is Time We Stopped Believing That Women Are Other Women’s Enemies!

Dhinchak Pooja

Dhinchak Pooja Is ‘Dhinchak’ And Nobody Can Tell Her Otherwise!

The Worry And Fear That Don’t Let Women Leave Their Comfort Zones

Yes, You’re My Fiancé, But You Can’t “Allow” Or “Forbid” Me Things!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

7 Myths About Female Orgasms We NEED To Bust!
Ali Xeeshan’s New Collection Showcases The Ill-Effects Of Dowry On Women Even Today!
Your Daughter Needs Your Support, Even If You Don’t Agree With Her Divorce
Shaming Sex Workers Doesn’t Make You Sanskaari, It Only Shows Your Shallow Mindset!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Working during a childcare emergency

Does Working During A Childcare Crisis Make You A Bad Mom?

The Bride From Kerala Who Refused To Be Gold Plated

Everyday Sexism In India And Why We Are So Blind To It

conversation with sita

An Illuminating (But Very Real) Conversation With Sita That Happened In My Head

No Offence, But What The Sindoor?

""