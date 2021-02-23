Do You Dream Of A Better, More Just Society? Then This IWD 2021 Blogathon Is For You

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Do you feel strongly about social issues, and dream of a just society? Then this IWD 2021 blogathon I Choose To Challenge is for you.
International Women’s Day IWD 2021 is just on the horizon, with its theme being #ChooseToChallenge.
Though the powers that be and movers of shakers of society are primarily responsible for the policymaking and facilities for making a difference to people’s lives, in the long term, it is every person who can choose to challenge status quo.
As it says at the theme link, “Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.”
Over the past few years, with the advent of social media, we’ve seen a lot of citizen participation in the changes we now see as reality around us. What that tells us is that even if an overarching policy change can matter a lot, it is each one of us who can contribute in a positive way to this change. These little changes coalesce to make a bigger change.
Each one of us can choose to challenge what we see as wrong around us. And here’s a small beginning we propose.
We propose the IWD 2021 blogathon you can participate in, and tell us what you would like to do, to challenge begin with making a change in your own life, your surroundings, that can hopefully go towards making a bigger change. Then once you have spoken up about it, begin to take baby steps towards choosing to challenge oppressive status quo.
~ Tell us your story, of how you would choose to challenge, in the coming few years, the mindsets around, the injustice you see or are a survivor of, call out sexism and gender bias. Of how you would take steps towards celebrating women (under this generic ‘women’, we include cis women, trans women, and non-binary persons) we include and their achievements more. How you would choose to challenge the oppression those marginalised, or you as a survivor, face.
~ This should be your personal story, at home, in your family, among friends, in your community, in the wider society, or at work. Anything as long as it is your personal story, written in under 1000 words.
~ Fictional stories are not accepted.
~ Upload your story directly on your author dashboard, with the hashtag #IChooseToChallenge in the title. Login or create an account by clicking the button below if you haven’t registered on Women’s Web yet. Only posts uploaded directly will be considered.
~ Do include a good, clear closeup picture of yourself that we can use in the post.
~ Last date for uploading your story is Monday, 1st March 2021, 3 PM.
~ Top 3 winners will be published one each, on 8th, 9th, and 10th March.
~ Winners also win an Amazon gift voucher of Rs 500 each.
So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and tell us your inspiring story.
