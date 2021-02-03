Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Three Ways To Build A Brand That Attracts

Three Ways To Build A Brand That Attracts

Posted: February 7, 2021
Tags:

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Brand building is not a one off thing. Building a unique and powerful personal or business brand takes time and consistency.

Brand building is an integral aspect of personal and business
development. It not only increases the voice and consumer
awareness of a brand, but it also gives it an identity and worth. The
advent of participatory and interactive platforms has given many
businesses the chance to enhance brand awareness and equity.

If you have been thinking of building a personal or business brand,
then it is important for you to know that brand building takes a
great deal of time and resources. In the section that follows, we
shall define brand building and also look at different types of
brands and the steps to create a successful brand.

What Is Brand Building?

There is no one definition that actually captures the essence of
brand building in its entirety. Many people think that brand
building is all about communicating and exposing your brand. That
is just one side of it. The best way we can define it is that it is a
process of creating value to consumers. It encompasses all things
that consumers know, feel, and experience about your business in
its entirety.

Having defined brand building, we shall now look at 3
popular types of brands and what they stand for.

 Service brand- this brand is built on knowledge, culture, and
experience that one has with the service delivering
agency/company/people. Think of Geek Squad or Molly Maid.

 Retail brand- this brand is built on a mixture of products and
service experience. Think of Chick-fil-a, Kroger, or KFC

 Product brand- is built on the experience that one has with a
specific product. Think of Nike, Ford, or Sony.
Having looked at the 3 popular types of brands, we shall now
proceed to look at steps involved in brand building.

1.) Define Your Brand

The first stage in brand building is defining your brand. This is a
very critical step as it ultimately determines what your brand truly
stands for. When defining your business brand, you should create a
checklist of its core strengths. Similarly, if you’re defining a
personal brand, you should look at the skills and expertise that you
possess especially those which stand out. On the same token, you
also need to know what your brand stands for and what is
important for your brand (brand values). Your values should in one
way or another show that you are contributing to environmental,
social, and economic well-being of consumers. You may not realize
some of these important aspects of brand building immediately,
until you look at them objectively.

2.) Differentiate and Position Your Brand

Before embarking on brand building, you have to take time to
differentiate it so that you can attract attention and stand out from
competitors. To differentiate your brand, you have to create a
unique advantage in the mind of consumers not merely getting
attention by brand building colors or logos or other superficial
elements. Once you come up with a unique value proposition, you
should use a good branding strategy to position your brand in a
way that will help consumers see and appreciate the greater value
of your brand over competing ones in the market.

3) Build and Expose your Brand

As I indicated earlier, brand building is not a one off thing. Building
a unique and powerful personal or business brand takes time and
consistency. To build your personal brand, you have to keep
reinforcing your values and skills by taking up new roles and
assignments that will give you more exposure. Alternatively, you
can use promotional channels, blogs, forums, and social media
(LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook) to create a voice for your personal
or business brand.

When building your brand, you should also endeavor to develop
brand personality (what people know, think, and say about you).
This is what drives or motivates people to identify with and engage
with your brand. The truth is; if you execute your brand building strategies consistently, then you will easily establish a pattern that
will forever be associated with your brand name.

Image source: Pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Niraalee Shah

Niraalee Shah: A Gifted Brand Builder and Corporate Trainer Niraalee Shah established Image Building and

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

4 Pros And 4 Challenges Of Creating A Personal Brand – Learn More!

homegrown brands

10 Homegrown Brands And The Fascinating Tales Of How They Made A Difference!

Fairness Creams May Change Their Un-‘Fair’ Names But Will They Change Our Mindsets?

Here’s Social Media Demystified For All You Ambitious Women Entrepreneurs!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

A Deep Dive Into The Great Indian Hypocrisy That Makes Everything Clear
To Become A More Inclusive Society, We Need To Unlearn Our Regressive Beliefs!
It’s An Old Trick: Men Call Women ‘Mysterious’ And Avoid Seeing Them As ‘Human’
Ladies, Keep These 6 Points In Mind Before Saying Yes To Getting Married!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Rajmata Jijau – Kingmaker And A Powerful Feminist Woman In The 17th Century

In The Name Of Purity: 10 Food Items Widows Were Prohibited From Eating

Why I Will Not Teach My Daughter To Be The ‘Good Daughter In Law’ [Short Story]

Divya Agarwal

My Loss, My Way Of Handling: Divya Agarwal Hits Back At Trolls Saying ‘Not Showing Proper Grief’

Karnas Wife Book Review

Karna’s Wife – The Outcast’s Queen