Three Ways To Build A Brand That Attracts

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
Brand building is not a one off thing. Building a unique and powerful personal or business brand takes time and consistency.
Brand building is an integral aspect of personal and business
development. It not only increases the voice and consumer
awareness of a brand, but it also gives it an identity and worth. The
advent of participatory and interactive platforms has given many
businesses the chance to enhance brand awareness and equity.
If you have been thinking of building a personal or business brand,
then it is important for you to know that brand building takes a
great deal of time and resources. In the section that follows, we
shall define brand building and also look at different types of
brands and the steps to create a successful brand.
There is no one definition that actually captures the essence of
brand building in its entirety. Many people think that brand
building is all about communicating and exposing your brand. That
is just one side of it. The best way we can define it is that it is a
process of creating value to consumers. It encompasses all things
that consumers know, feel, and experience about your business in
its entirety.
Having defined brand building, we shall now look at 3
popular types of brands and what they stand for.
Service brand- this brand is built on knowledge, culture, and
experience that one has with the service delivering
agency/company/people. Think of Geek Squad or Molly Maid.
Retail brand- this brand is built on a mixture of products and
service experience. Think of Chick-fil-a, Kroger, or KFC
Product brand- is built on the experience that one has with a
specific product. Think of Nike, Ford, or Sony.
Having looked at the 3 popular types of brands, we shall now
proceed to look at steps involved in brand building.
The first stage in brand building is defining your brand. This is a
very critical step as it ultimately determines what your brand truly
stands for. When defining your business brand, you should create a
checklist of its core strengths. Similarly, if you’re defining a
personal brand, you should look at the skills and expertise that you
possess especially those which stand out. On the same token, you
also need to know what your brand stands for and what is
important for your brand (brand values). Your values should in one
way or another show that you are contributing to environmental,
social, and economic well-being of consumers. You may not realize
some of these important aspects of brand building immediately,
until you look at them objectively.
Before embarking on brand building, you have to take time to
differentiate it so that you can attract attention and stand out from
competitors. To differentiate your brand, you have to create a
unique advantage in the mind of consumers not merely getting
attention by brand building colors or logos or other superficial
elements. Once you come up with a unique value proposition, you
should use a good branding strategy to position your brand in a
way that will help consumers see and appreciate the greater value
of your brand over competing ones in the market.
As I indicated earlier, brand building is not a one off thing. Building
a unique and powerful personal or business brand takes time and
consistency. To build your personal brand, you have to keep
reinforcing your values and skills by taking up new roles and
assignments that will give you more exposure. Alternatively, you
can use promotional channels, blogs, forums, and social media
(LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook) to create a voice for your personal
or business brand.
When building your brand, you should also endeavor to develop
brand personality (what people know, think, and say about you).
This is what drives or motivates people to identify with and engage
with your brand. The truth is; if you execute your brand building strategies consistently, then you will easily establish a pattern that
will forever be associated with your brand name.
Image source: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Niraalee Shah: A Gifted Brand Builder and Corporate Trainer
Niraalee Shah established Image Building and
4 Pros And 4 Challenges Of Creating A Personal Brand – Learn More!
10 Homegrown Brands And The Fascinating Tales Of How They Made A Difference!
Fairness Creams May Change Their Un-‘Fair’ Names But Will They Change Our Mindsets?
Here’s Social Media Demystified For All You Ambitious Women Entrepreneurs!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!