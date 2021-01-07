i long for a spark, anything to inspire
to drown out the whir of the system
but the lines are shot, i try again, and again
endless waves of loneliness wash through me
why, i cannot quite fathom
the little one plays around me
Her pretty pictures fill up the online album
she’s my joy, my sun, my sanity
without her it gets cold and random
i long for a connection to my soul
to cut through the volume, through the vacuum
why do i feel so alone, how can i stop
Get back up and into the rhythm
Everyday life, work and routine
it’s not boring, the dull and the humdrum
i long for a spark, anything to inspire
to drown out the whir of the system
but the lines are shot, i try again, and again
but none is the outcome.
Feeling empty, does it ever stop
Life flits before me through a broken prism
i hope i find a raft to hold me still
I don’t want to slip into the chasm.
Image credit: Pixabay
Mad, a bit sad, quite glad, into a number of fads, a bit boring tad.
When Will We Stop Selling Women Sanitary Napkins Wrapped In Black Bags?
She Had Been There For Me; And I Had Pulled This Stunt For, THIS?!
The Perfect Husband
It Was An Arranged But Abusive Marriage, Until One Day…
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!