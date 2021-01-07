Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.

Lonesome

Posted: January 7, 2021
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

i long for a spark, anything to inspire
to drown out the whir of the system
but the lines are shot, i try again, and again

endless waves of loneliness wash through me
why, i cannot quite fathom
the little one plays around me
Her pretty pictures fill up the online album
she’s my joy, my sun, my sanity
without her it gets cold and random
i long for a connection to my soul
to cut through the volume, through the vacuum
why do i feel so alone, how can i stop
Get back up and into the rhythm
Everyday life, work and routine
it’s not boring, the dull and the humdrum
i long for a spark, anything to inspire
to drown out the whir of the system
but the lines are shot, i try again, and again
but none is the outcome.
Feeling empty, does it ever stop
Life flits before me through a broken prism
i hope i find a raft to hold me still
I don’t want to slip into the chasm.

Image credit: Pixabay

MihiRoy

Mad, a bit sad, quite glad, into a number of fads, a bit boring tad.

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

When Will We Stop Selling Women Sanitary Napkins Wrapped In Black Bags?

She Had Been There For Me; And I Had Pulled This Stunt For, THIS?!

The Perfect Husband

It Was An Arranged But Abusive Marriage, Until One Day…

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are Women Still Forbidden From Eating & Called Names For Their Appetites By In-Laws?
Is Domestic Abuse So Normalised That We Barely Know Tanvi Dayal’s Story?
‘Housewives’ Shouldn’t Expect Payment For ‘Labour Of Love’ – Really?
Criminal Justice
The Series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Raises Questions Which Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Ford India ad and women in advertising

V For Violence Is(n’t) Funny

Suhana Khan Wears A Bikini And Plenty Of Folks Go Crazy

Handicraft Home Decor Products from India

10 Handicraft Home Decor Products From Across India

Marriages In India

The New-Age Husband: Does He Exist, And How!

Why I Don’t Think I Should Assume That My Daughter Will Marry Someday!

""