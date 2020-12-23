Why Karanvir Bohra Celebrating The Birth Of His Third Daughter Is Worth Appreciating

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of this third daughter. In 2020, this is the kind of positivity we need!
couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu recently announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl. She is the couple’s third daughter. The father, Karanvir Bohra, posted a heartfelt note on his Instagram account along with a video with his newborn. He mentioned how happy his daughters are making him and promised to take the best care of them.
The intention is not to glorify a cis man for doing the bare minimum. A girl child is absolutely equal to a boy child and should be perceived and accepted like that. Not just that, it the duty of the parents to not discriminate against the girl child, as failing to do so entails legal consequences. But in a country like India which is riddled with patriarchal traditions and practices, even the bare minimum is often not met.
According to the data of Census of 2011, the sex ratio is still dismal. There are only 940 females per 100 males. Within the mainland, the situation is even more grave in the Hindi belt. Particularly states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have 902 and 834 girl children per 1000 male children. In a situation like this, whatever little step any famous or powerful individual takes towards increasing social acceptance is important.
From female infanticide and foeticide to female genital mutilation, from sexual assault and abuse within the household to trafficking and forced prostitution, the kind of horror girl children go through is appalling. Particularly in remote interior regions of the nation. The fact that we need to have schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ or ‘Kanyashree’ even after more than 70 years of Independence is a testament to the appalling conditions.
When famous men like Karanvir Bohra talk about their love for their daughters to their wide viewership and fanbase, it contributes positively. Albeit, only a little bit. People with an extreme patriarchal mindset get exposed to the concept of equality when famous individuals espouse the cause.
In the long run, this helps chip away at the patriarchal conditioning of treating the daughter unequally. Politically, there are laws to ensure girl children are not discriminated against. There are incentives the family receives for their girl child. But for a wider social acceptance, more aware people have to publicly value and love their daughters.
Daughters are no less than sons. It is only the deeply patriarchal traditions and cultures that create a social arena where they are treated as less. To defeat these patriarchal and violent traditions, more parents need to come forward and embrace their daughters publicly. Particularly parents with a wider reach. Maybe someday soon enough, the tides would turn in the favour of the girl child.
Picture credits: Still from Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram
