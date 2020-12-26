Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Dear Survivor, Take Charge Of Your Own Life, Even If In Your Own Time

Posted: December 26, 2020
Don’t worry about time, don’t worry about age; the doors always open for those who want to do something.

Dear Survivor,

Before I begin, I’m sending you the warmest hug that hopefully feels like the sun rays on a winter morning, and asks the autumn breeze to caress your soul gently, and tells you that you deserve all the happiness in the world.

We women are often overlooked. Somebody decides for us, and does things to our souls, our bodies, that we don’t want.  But my friend,  remember those days could be getting over.

I feel that the world is changing, so much more than ever before. A new era of women’s growth has begun, where every woman despite any background or education can do anything she wants. Remember this, we are all equal and we have the POWER to do anything that we desire to do.

You can take charge of your life

Has your past left you with bruises that are so difficult to heal? Has your past left you in shame and embarrassment? Let me tell you friend, don’t let it control you, instead you take charge.

I know it’s easier to say than to do but I’m honestly telling you, at the end if you don’t stand up for yourself nobody else will. So take it in your own hands, do it in your sweet time. But never let anyone in the world, not your past, your family or friends make you feel any less. You are important, you are powerful, and you have the capability to be anything you want.

Don’t worry about time, don’t worry about age, the doors always open for those who want to do something. Bring in change, and excel. Be that star.

Above all, have complete faith in yourself. “Take that leap of faith and go all in,” says a friend of mine.

Do something for yourself, start something, live for yourself, live every moment.

May your joy be like the stars on the sky – infinite; may your light shine like the sun- full of energy; and may your heart always be content with peace like a baby.

May the divine source heal you, protect you and keep you safe, happy and healthy.

You have a whole world ahead my friend,  so much to explore… what are you waiting for?

Sending you much much love, warmth and hugs,
your friend in sisterhood,
Josephine

Image source: a still from the Hindi short film Juice

