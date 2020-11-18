During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > We Didn’t Ask For Periods, Stop Blaming Us When They Happen At ‘Inconvenient Times’

We Didn’t Ask For Periods, Stop Blaming Us When They Happen At ‘Inconvenient Times’

Posted: November 18, 2020
Tags:

A young woman from rural India asks a pertinent question – Isn’t the goddess they worship a girl? Won’t she get periods too? If she does, will they send her out of the temple?

Growing in a typical, old-fashioned Indian family from a rural part of South India, my mother had never spoken about what periods are, or how they will occur, or what is the impact of periods on my body, until the day I got my first period.

Since I knew nothing about periods, I didn’t even know what was happening to me, until my mother realised that I had got my first period. What my mom said following this will forever leave a scar.

She said “Oh god! I was the first one who saw you get your first period! It’s a bad omen for me, as a mother should never witness her daughter’s first period!”

There are all sorts of myths about periods and other things in the area I grew up in, but I was devastated on hearing my mom say this. We girls had never asked for periods and it’s not our fault if we get them.

Even now my mom blames me if I get my periods on a function day or the day we are supposed to go to a temple!

We haven’t asked for periods; it isn’t fair to do this to us

Why do people have to blame girls for getting her periods? Why are women not allowed inside a temple on period days? Who created these myths? Isn’t the goddess they worship a girl? Won’t she get periods too? If she does, will they send her out of the temple?

Why is a girl not allowed inside her own home when she is on periods? Why is a girl not allowed to touch things when on periods? Why she is not allowed to sleep on the bed?

These things are still happening in many parts of India.

Periods are a common, natural thing. It’s not a ‘sin’. Just because we have our periods doesn’t mean we have to be treated differently on those days. I wish these sort of things will change for the women and girls living in rural India so that they can relax during those days, because after all, periods are painful.

Image source: a still from the documentary film Period. End of a Sentence.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

How My Mother Liberated Me From The Fear & Shame Around Periods

menarche

When My Mother Gave Me My First Lesson On Menarche

A Shout Out To Periods: Let’s Kill These Menstruation Taboos

And This Is Why I Equated Periods With Pain [#FirstPeriodStories]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Virat Anushka
Virat’s Choice To Be With Anushka At Childbirth Is The Role Model Indians Desperately Need
And She Laughed Out Loud; She Now Had An Ally In Her Mother In Law!
Like Mine, An Arranged Marriage Without Ever Being In Love Can Be Hazardous
Why Did Ma Cry If Our Struggles Were Ending? Why Were There Marks On Her Body?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Divorced And Ready To Try Again?

Love Or Arranged Marriage [Short-Story]

I’ve Done My Time…No Thank You, I Don’t Want My Grandchild To Live With Me

6 Reasons I Changed My Mind About Kangana Ranaut’s Recent Interview

Cord blood banking in India

Cord Blood Banking: Facts, Misconceptions & Realities