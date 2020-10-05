During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!

The Woman

Posted: October 5, 2020

Don’t raise your eyebrows when you see her acting differently.
When she is caught staring bewildered at the gulmohar
Lost in thoughts
And in a parallel world of words
Of her own.
Don’t disturb her as she empathises with the faceless mannequins
Glistening in bright hues
And sparkling sequins.
Don’t accuse her of her indifference to the shopping spree.
She’s broken…
And this is her way of mending herself.

Prabha Prakash

Prabha Prakash is a Chartered Accountant, presently working with EY. Her first collection of poetry, “

