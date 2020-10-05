Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
Don’t raise your eyebrows when you see her acting differently.
When she is caught staring bewildered at the gulmohar
Lost in thoughts
And in a parallel world of words
Of her own.
Don’t disturb her as she empathises with the faceless mannequins
Glistening in bright hues
And sparkling sequins.
Don’t accuse her of her indifference to the shopping spree.
She’s broken…
And this is her way of mending herself.
Prabha Prakash is a Chartered Accountant, presently working with EY.
