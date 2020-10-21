How Teachers Are Upskilling For The New Age Technology

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
In the aftermath of the pandemic, educators of the world have had to undertake an impossible task: to replicate the functions of school for what seems to be an indefinite period, without a personal touch and without bricks and mortar. And that means millions of teachers are resorting to technologies new and old to reach and teach every student. The nation’s schools have never had to improvise like this.
But today, the need of the hour is to quickly evolve and adapt to newer, more effective ways of teaching that suit the current situation. It is true that teaching remotely can be just as exhausting as teaching in-person but unlearning the traditional ways and grasping modern methodology is a transformation that calls for great effort.
In many ways, teachers are working with one foot in the future and the other in the past. Today’s graduates will serve the most digitally savvy, socially networked generation in history. The youth of today have a clear vision of what a 21st century education should provide, and already participate in online communities with a wealth of learning resources that go way beyond the bounds of their schools and the limits of our comprehension. They will pursue careers in a globally integrated knowledge economy that rewards teamwork, continuous learning, and constant innovation. Hence, this calls for a contemporary approach and technique to be applied to the entire learning system.
In essence, teachers have well understood that transformational changes are needed in teacher education to move the public education system into a contemporary sphere. Nations around the world are racing to take their educational systems into the future also encouraging our educators to build pathways to the future of digital-age teaching and learning and taking the first step towards launching this transformation.
Educationist and Principal of Jasudben M L School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary
Damyanti Bhattacharya is
