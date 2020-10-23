During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
A Tribute To Draupadi, A Woman Who Altered A Flawed History

Posted: October 23, 2020

But does history repeat itself? No. Not today. Today, she wages the war herself. She alters an erred history all by herself.

The woman clad in red saree

Stood in the middle of the court

Ripples of blood run along her thighs

Shadows of tyrannical pillars

And the gaze of vile men

Befall her like arrows

Fires rage in her eyes

Her clothes half torn

Stained of dishonour

Stenches of barbaric men

Who dragged her mercilessly.

But does history repeat?

No. Not today.

Today, she wages the war herself.

She dethrones the draconian king

Spits upon her impotent husbands

Burns the feeble sages

Seduces the rest shamelessly

Lures them onto her bed

Slits their throats

Drinks their blood

Screams like a savage

Runs out the palace

Climbs up the trees

Dances with eunuchs

Sings tales of witchery

Rips the muddy earth

Swallows the oceans

And eats the sapphire skies.

And for once,

An erred history was altered.

Picture credits: Still from the 2013 adaptation of the Mahabharata

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

