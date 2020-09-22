Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
“I am scared, now aghast, will my shortcomings be broadcast. I am scared, I live in terror, and fear will remain so forever.”
I am scared, constantly in fear,
Of tigers on TV and lizards near.
I am scared, always in dread,
Also of my boss’s words unsaid.
I am scared, perennially worried,
Of garden rats long dead and buried.
I am scared, always anxious,
Also of my thoughts mildly obnoxious.
I am scared, quite perturbed,
What if he finds my pitch absurd.
I am scared, always alarmed,
To step out of home unarmed.
I am scared, now uneasy,
Isn’t the baby mildly wheezy?
I am scared, a tad concerned,
Of that creep a year ago I spurned.
I am scared, I do squirm,
At mention of worm and sperm.
I am scared, I always panic,
In traffic and mid Atlantic.
I am scared, much agitated,
This airstrip too seems ill fated.
I am scared, now aghast,
Will my shortcomings be broadcast.
I am scared, I am phobic,
Of things macro and microbic.
I am scared, I live in terror,
And fear will remain so forever.
A rebellious child, a gifted student, an indifferent wife,
a fumbling mother, a much loved
