During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > The Mademoiselle At Your Office

The Mademoiselle At Your Office

Posted: August 3, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

A working mother’s everyday battles at the workplace.

She puts a bindi and wears a saree,
But in her vacation pictures,
You can spot her in a bikini.
She wears kurti and jeans, leggings, and palazzo,
To the office because-
She chooses to be comfortable in style.

She loves walking barefoot on the green grass,
Yet she carries those high heels spot on.

She wears a scarf around her neck,
Sometimes to add taste to her boring t-shirt,
Sometimes to hide the consciousness/guilt of having breasts,
And guess what-
Sometimes it’s there just to hide her love bites.
She is not size zero,
But she is physically fitter than you are.

She might have a drink with you,
But you will not get away with slut-shaming her.
She is a friendly colleague,
But she can show you your limits.
Well, you can complain to your boss-
About her leaving early from the office,
You see unlike you she has more responsibilities,
And she doesn’t waste time during office hours.

In a way, she is more efficient than you ever are.

Well, she is a tenderhearted mother at home,
But she is a taskmaster at work.
She doesn’t mind a friendly flirt once in a while,
But she certainly knows when to stop.
She is hot but her brain is her best asset.
She wears makeup,
But even that takes art and creativity,
Not your cup of tea darling.
She loves a little attention,
But hey don’t get creepy.
She likes it when someone compliments her,
But Hey! Stop Staring.
She knows about the naughty bosses and the menacing colleagues,
But she still chooses to keep her chin up.
Even though she dons flowery silk dresses, red lipstick, open hair, and high heels,
don’t be fooled.
Those are not her weakness but her weapons.
She is a warrior with a soul made of diamonds. She is all glitters but she cannot be broken.
Image source: Pexels

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Woman With the Red Lipstick

aunty next door

Poor Aunty Next Door! What Will She Do Now? [#ShortStory]

This Is One Tough Cookie! But Sometimes, When The Cookie Crumbles…

Yes, I’m Divorced, But My Life Is Not Over!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi
When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee
If You’re Facing Pressure To Get Married Even When You Don’t Want To, First Read Why I Ended Mine
Bengali women
Rhea Chakraborty And The Atrocious Debate About ‘Black Magic’ By ‘Dominating Bengali Women’
Shakuntala Devi review
Shakuntala Devi Showcases The Woman & Mother, But Almost Erases Her Pioneer Work In LGBTQIA+ Rights

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Aditi Gupta Menstrupedia

Aditi Gupta: Breaking Menstrual Myths

10 Jobs For Homemakers To Be Financially Independent

Raising A Confident Daughter: 6 Positive Ways To Raise A Daughter

women helping each other

A Resolution To Judge No More

Kaala (black) Matrimony.Com

""