The Mademoiselle At Your Office

A working mother’s everyday battles at the workplace.
She puts a bindi and wears a saree,
But in her vacation pictures,
You can spot her in a bikini.
She wears kurti and jeans, leggings, and palazzo,
To the office because-
She chooses to be comfortable in style.
She loves walking barefoot on the green grass,
Yet she carries those high heels spot on.
She wears a scarf around her neck,
Sometimes to add taste to her boring t-shirt,
Sometimes to hide the consciousness/guilt of having breasts,
And guess what-
Sometimes it’s there just to hide her love bites.
She is not size zero,
But she is physically fitter than you are.
In a way, she is more efficient than you ever are.
