During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!

Freedom

Posted: August 3, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Echoes yearning freedom from the invisible shackles of patriarchy.

I long to be free-

From the look of

Accusation and decree,

If not to love and laugh.

I long to be free-

Of opinions, choices and

Compulsion to agree,

Which makes me disheartened.

I long to be free-

From all the expectations,

That pushes me to be

Someone destroy my foundations.

I long to be free-

Of all the myths in

The world that makes thee,

Superior to your women.

I long to be free-

To be independent enough,

To be no one and to see,

If we can do stuff.

First published here.

Image source: Unsplash

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Freedom? It Is The Kind Of Love That Sets You Free To Be Yourself!

#Freedomls To Be Truly Free From Negativity

Being A Differently Abled Woman Is Not About Compromise

#FreedomIs: The Illusion Of Independence

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi
When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee
If You’re Facing Pressure To Get Married Even When You Don’t Want To, First Read Why I Ended Mine
Bengali women
Rhea Chakraborty And The Atrocious Debate About ‘Black Magic’ By ‘Dominating Bengali Women’
Shakuntala Devi review
Shakuntala Devi Showcases The Woman & Mother, But Almost Erases Her Pioneer Work In LGBTQIA+ Rights

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Tiger Mother Syndrome

The Tiger Mother Syndrome

Buying Humiliation At The Arranged Marriage Market

5 Electrifying Women Writers In Bengali Literature You Should Be Reading

When Do Women Get Their Holidays?

vaginismus

I Suffer From Vaginismus, A Painful Condition Most Indian Women Endure In Silence

""