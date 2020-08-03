Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Echoes yearning freedom from the invisible shackles of patriarchy.
I long to be free-
From the look of
Accusation and decree,
If not to love and laugh.
Of opinions, choices and
Compulsion to agree,
Which makes me disheartened.
From all the expectations,
That pushes me to be
Someone destroy my foundations.
Of all the myths in
The world that makes thee,
Superior to your women.
To be independent enough,
To be no one and to see,
If we can do stuff.
First published here.
Image source: Unsplash
