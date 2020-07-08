The Things We Took For Granted That Kept Us Going During Life In Times Of Covid

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Life in times of Covid-19 is a watershed moment for Humankind; let’s introspect, and take forward only that which will sustain us through this.
Covid will vanish in thin air one fine day;
The life lessons it has imparted will be here to stay.
The deserted streets will be brimming with life once again;
As the resplendent Sun emerges after the incessant rain.
Our great warriors will once again rise to fame;
But this time perhaps our life will never be the same.
The things we so often took for granted;
Rightly proved to be the ones we most wanted.
In the days ahead, with caution we shall spend;
And uncurbed spending will meet its end.
The pledge will be to live in harmony with Mother Nature;
Henceforth the priority will be to nurture and not just capture.
We shall begin to live with great passion like never before;
And strive to bring the cause of humanity to the fore.
An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind;
Whereas one hand for another makes the entire world kind.
Human life is but a priceless gift from the heaven above;
We must endeavour to eschew hatred and spread love.
Self Reliance is going to be the way forward;
Self-centeredness in all probability will take us one step backward.
Behind every dark cloud, there is a silver lining;
Let us rise to the occasion and stop whining.
Social distancing has been touted as the universally accepted norm;
Till the time a vaccine is designed in some or the other form;
To save humankind from this insidious storm.
At the end Humanity will Survive;
The economy in all certainty will revive;
It is only kindness which will help us thrive.
Image source: pixabay
