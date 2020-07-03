Relationship Challenges Of Being An HIV Positive Homosexual Indian Man

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
There are a few issues that Indian gay men face while looking for and navigating relationships, especially when they are also HIV positive.
Rarely does any HIV positive person appear to become successful in finding a suitable life partner on social media in India. It’s like a never ending cycle which everyone is going through.
It is difficult to find an HIV positive bride for a heterosexual positive male because there are very few such girls in any group. And in case of homosexual males, everyone seeks a settled and earning person.
Two settled and earning persons make the best combination among homosexual males. But then there is a question of living in a distant locality, trust, personality issues, and reliability. Everyone is sceptical about every other guy here. Honesty and consistency is lacking. Not everyone can afford a heart break again and again.
And even if some are good hearted, earning and reliable, they have some big family responsibilities which don’t allow them to move to another place, to or with someone else.
Also not everyone is ready to understand the other guy and invest some time in knowing one another for a longer time. Everyone is in a hurry, and no one wants to wait. In the name of seeking relationships, they keep losing even good friends.
After a while, talking to friends starts appearing like a waste of time, and the person just starts chasing other guys. But in this hurry, everyone keeps wasting much of their time in futile and petty activities which they themselves don’t realise.
There are a lot of such issues. Fear of society, relatives, issue of confidentiality, there are many challenges. Still I wish all the best to everyone.
Image source: a still from the film Kapoor & Sons
