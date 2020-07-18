Motherhood-A Bliss

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
I rediscovered myself, in the feeling of the first kick, the first heart beat and the day by day nurturing of my baby in the womb.
Motherhood, a journey of unconditional love, can only be felt and every moment of it can only be endured by a mother. I never understood the love, care, fear, concern of my mother until the day I myself realized the feeling of being a mother.
After a marriage of four years my husband and me were eagerly waiting for our first child and the day the pregnancy kit confirmed the pregnancy, I was like crying in happiness and shouting in anxiousness. The excitement which was uncontrollable and the exhilaration which was beyond words was not allowing me to keep my legs on ground.
Suddenly the strength and fear grew inside me. Strength to recapitulate myself to hold the baby in my womb for 9 months and the fear will I be able to do so. The hours before I was running here and there, doing household chores, was unruffled and suddenly my movement changed, my body language changed, the feeling of love, care, concern grew inside me.
I became cautious about me and my baby which I guess, had just started his/her journey and myself the journey of motherhood. I rediscovered myself, in the feeling of the first kick, the first heart beat and the day by day nurturing of my baby in the womb.
First’s are always special and the first time feeling of becoming a mother is all the more special. It just puts the whole world into perspective thinking, once for herself and once for her child. It grants you the power to love with someone even before meeting them.
Motherhood, the journey of a mother and child, keeps aside the prospects of whole world. It emerges as a sweet, cute, caring and possessive relationship between the two which can be felt and realize by a mother only.
Image source: Pexels
I am a homemaker, blogger, loves dancing, doodling and wanna enjoy life to the fullest
A Mother’s Day Interview With A Mom Who Had A High Risk Pregnancy (With A Happy Ending)
The Perfect Pregnant Woman (As Decided By Society) Or A Human Being. Who Would You Rather Be?
Bad Mother
Are We Born With An Inner Maternal Instinct?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!