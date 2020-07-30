During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Gone By The Board

Posted: July 30, 2020
A childhood is stolen, when rain does not invoke playfulness.

“I want the red one”, said nine-year-old girl Mariam, her eyes filled with amusement as we were distributing Eid Clothes to the homeless underprivileged children in the queue.

“I’ll bring that for you, promise”, I tell her and notice an agitated haste in her demeanor. She says, “I must go back. If I don’t leave now, I will fail to sell today’s newspapers and starve.”

It suddenly starts to drizzle. I look out from the window and see the children waiting under the shade. Within a few minutes, I come back with the red dress.

Mariam had left.

First published here.

Image source: Pexels

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

