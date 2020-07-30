Gone By The Board

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
A childhood is stolen, when rain does not invoke playfulness.
“I want the red one”, said nine-year-old girl Mariam, her eyes filled with amusement as we were distributing Eid Clothes to the homeless underprivileged children in the queue.
“I’ll bring that for you, promise”, I tell her and notice an agitated haste in her demeanor. She says, “I must go back. If I don’t leave now, I will fail to sell today’s newspapers and starve.”
It suddenly starts to drizzle. I look out from the window and see the children waiting under the shade. Within a few minutes, I come back with the red dress.
Mariam had left.
Image source: Pexels
