During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > Patriarchy Has No End

Patriarchy Has No End

Posted: June 9, 2020

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!

Patriarchy continues to dominate our world as we continue to see injustices committed against women which are perpetrated by society. 

Buy me or mortgage me
Because im your property
Sell me or divide me
Because i have no autonomy
Character assassination what fate had in store for me
Because i am born in captivity
There is only pain and no gain for me
Because i am circled in patriarchy

This is an incomplete sketch made on purpose to leave the onlookers captivated by the eyes of a woman which speaks a thousand words.

This is not a tale of mythology
Nor is it a fable of queen draupadi
It signifies the lives of you and me

It has various shades and has one for everybody
I am a daughter, a mother, a sister, a wife
But for myself, i am nobody
Even in the 21st century you must stick to femininity,
Any deviance shall be met with terrible catastrophe
You may be a doctor, a lawyer or a CEO
But your roti at the end should only be gol
They expect you to be clad with modernity
But what is modernity remains to be defined by the society
Wanted a fair, good looking, well eductaed bride they say
Wanted a trophy that they can display is what they do not say
‘X’ decides ‘Y’ implements to whose house ‘You’ will be sent
You are an object which can be bought, sold, damaged or lent
From Draupadi to Laxmi to Nirbhaya, there is no end.

Image Source: Pexels

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Men and patriarchy

A Few Thoughts About Men And Patriarchy On Your Birthday

Aarefa Johari: Let’s Put An End To Female Genital Mutilation

Revisiting The Lost Concept Of Matriarchy

A Civil Debate

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Choked
Anurag Kashyap’s New Film Focuses On How Women’s Lives Were Affected By Demonetization
From The ‘Raja Beta’ Syndrome To Torturous MILs, Here’s How Women Promote Patriarchy
My 7 yo. Self Would’ve Never Expected It But Today, I Knead Dough Like Maa…
Malaika Arora Told By Troll To ‘Dress Decently As She Is Aged’ Who Decided This For Women?

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

What Your Wife Is NOT [How to be a 21st century Man Series Part-3]

Are Indian In-Laws Looking For A Well Trained, Full Time Maid, Or For A Daughter In Law?

Andal: The Tamil Female Saint Brought To You In A Very Satisfying Translation [Book Review]

conversation with sita

An Illuminating (But Very Real) Conversation With Sita That Happened In My Head

Durgabai Deshmukh: Mother Of Social Work