During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > I Have A Dream, But I Can’t Breathe

I Have A Dream, But I Can’t Breathe

Posted: June 21, 2020

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

George Floyd. His last moments will suffocate the world forever. All he wanted was some air to breathe. To get back to his loved ones.To get back to his beautiful life.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!” Thus said Martin Luther King to his people. He revolutionized their thoughts.”I have a dream” became their new mantra. 56 years later his people chant a new mantra. “I can’t breathe”.

George Floyd. His last moments will suffocate the world forever. All he wanted was some air to breathe. To get back to his loved ones.To get back to his beautiful life.

For his partner he was a soul mate who lifted up everyone’s spirits. For his colleagues he was a caring man who walked people to the safety of their cars during night. For his old classmates he was a gentle giant. For all who knew him he was a beautiful spirit who wouldn’t want to see anyone in tears. Now he has left the whole world in tears.

He Begged For His Life

He begged for his life but the system kneeled on his neck. He pleaded for air but was pinned to death within 8 minutes 46 seconds, in a country which was once led by Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King and Barack Obama. Because he was black. Just because he was black. What should the black be telling their young ones? That they might be kneeled on neck anytime? That they will be pinned to death within minutes? That air to breathe is a luxury for them? That they can’t dream?

Black lives matter. They need to breathe.

Image Via Pexels

sitamary

An HR Professional. A writer by passion.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Feeble Thread Of Life

tribute to Irrfan Khan

A Few Good Men: Why Irrfan Khan’s Loss Feels So Personal To So Many

What Is The Definition Of Beauty? My Dad Taught Me Something So True #FathersDaySpecial

What My Parents’ Beautiful Love Story Taught Me To Hope About Love #ThisThingCalledLove

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Dutee Chand Sabitri
Dutee Chand Breaks Heterosexual Social Norms Again By Celebrating Odisha’s Sabitri Puja With Partner
How Many Of Us Were Treated Equally At School? Should Nepotism In Bollywood Surprise Us?
Your Daughter Is ‘Lucky’ As My Son ‘Helps’ In Chores. Really?
10 Thoughtful Writers Who Empowered Women At Work, In A Decade Of Women’s Web

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

The Wife Is Dark, The Husband Is Fair. Is This A Love Marriage?

Sunny Leone trolled

Recent Trolling Of Sunny Leone For Family Pic Shows OUR Discomfort With Bold, Unapologetic Women

Personality Development For Working Women In India

Personality Development Tips For Women: Get Ahead At Work

grieving person

How To Support And Comfort Someone In Grief – My Personal Account

How Do You Raise Your Son?