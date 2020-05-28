During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Dubai

Things Women Should Know Before Looking For A Job in Dubai

Posted: May 28, 2020

Dubai is one of the most exciting places for both professionals and tourists right now.

Ever seeking to move forward and introduce new marvels, word has spread around the world of Dubai’s openness to foreign workers and their desire to bring in expertise. For the most part, particularly when it comes to foreigners, Dubai is an incredibly welcoming place to people regardless of gender, with work, residential, and leisure time being very female-friendly.

Dubai for work and stay

Dubai has become famous for inviting the world to come and work in its city and across the emirate to help propel its growth. Concerning women in work, the BBC reports the emirate as being described as “a very welcoming place,” and that “it’s very cosmopolitan, and there are a lot of economic opportunities.” However, all people who want to work in Dubai have to boast a strong work ethic, with higher positions and promotions invariably meaning more work.

To get into the Dubai job market, the best place to start is with qualifications. A good set of relevant qualifications tends to bode better than job experience, with those who are qualified being paid very well. The best places to look for work in the region is the outlets Khaleej Times and Gulf News, which publish new employment supplements regularly.

About 30 percent of the property in Dubai is owned by women, which is credited to so many women having high-paying jobs in the region. There’s no shortage of residences for women of all statuses to buy or rent in Dubai. The Bayut apartments for sale page showcases residences of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the Green Community, ones of two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Dubai Marina, and one-bedroom, one bathroom apartments available on Palm Jumeirah.

Provided that you have the qualifications and desire, women from all over are welcomed to work and live in the exciting city of Dubai: but what about downtime and decorum?

Exploring the wonders of Dubai

Even with the most demanding jobs, you’ll have time to relax, see the sights, and enjoy what Dubai has to offer. Chief among the points of interest are, of course, the beaches. As explained by the Telegraph, you don’t need to wear a “burkini” on the beach. People can dress as they would on a European beach when enjoying the golden sands of Dubai. 

Then, there’s the rest of the incredible emirate to discover. There are the record-setting, awe-inspiring human-made structures like the WAFI mall complex, Dubai Opera house, Ski Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall, and the Burj Khalifa, but there are also the fascinating heritage sites, like the Al Fahidi District. Food is also a great aspect to explore in the cosmopolitan city, with there being a whole host of street food, eateries, and top-class restaurants dotted around to offer a massive range of cuisines. 

Dubai is one of the most exciting cities in the world right now. As a woman looking for a golden job opportunity, you should feel comfortable in a move to the UAE’s most iconic emirate.

