Prayers And Thankfulness During This Pandemic

The COVID-19 Crisis is giving rise to many fears but let’s find those important things to be thankful for and look at the bright side.
Lacs of people infected and lacs of deaths,
Breathlessness and helplessness
is filling the whole world with tears .
A common grave for the ones who left ,
for social distancing not at all matters there.
The pandemic virus is giving many fears.
In this critical time,
God has kept me in good health ,
along with my near and dears.
Shouldn’t I feel thankful ?
Hungry stomach and Zero money ,
Walked hundreds of kilometers
to reach their shelter ,
there’s immense panic among the poor.
By HIS grace , I am away
from the worries of hunger,
which many others have to bear.
Shouldn’t I be thankful ?
Everything is locked down .
And in the silence around,
I do hear pigeon’s coocoo
but never see peacock’s tail quivers,
He just screams in kaakaa ,
as if nature’s future plans he hears.
Birds , Hills or the shapes of clouds-
I have the time to appreciate NATURE
when the beauty appears.
The lockdown is becoming a daily lesson too .
‘Living with less’ is the skill
I would always like to adhere to.
No urge to shop , no online food
No househelp for looking forward to.
Shouldn’t I be thankful
that I am knowing myself from near ?
To maintain social distancing with humans ,
I am moving closer to
watching seeds in my little garden grow .
Drawing ,Reading or Calligraphy ,
The art is helping me,
bear the fears & keep my little heart clear .
Shouldn’t I be thankful?
Switch on the TV ,
it daily tells me a risen number .
News of fights and deaths in my country .
My head bows in shame,
for the poisoned minds attacking
police , health workers or warriors .
The pandemic virus is giving much stress and fears.
In front of my little temple ,
when I sit with closed eyes ,
Countless thoughts come and go .
HE never created religions or boundaries ,
HE just created brains ,
& seeing humans use it for biological war ,
Maybe HE also is feeling stunned
& doubtful of his own creation power .
The pandemic virus is giving many fears .
Praying is the best I can do.
As HE is the LOVE
to whom we all belong .
HE is the ENERGY
who can turn things around!
