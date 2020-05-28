Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
A recent article that I came across on this subject made me pause and think and reflect upon my feelings on this clichéd subject.
Love between a man and a woman, that pure, absolutely surreal feeling that has captured the imagination of poets, writers and thinkers since time immemorial.
What is it about it that we want it with such a passion, such fervour, why is it that we desire it so badly that some of us can go to any extent to get it.
Love I feel is that incredibly powerful emotion that connects two souls, two individuals like no other two living beings. It is that feeling that takes one into a space of faith and trust in one person that cannot be felt with anyone else. It is the emotion of being able to literally pour oneself into another being with no chance of any betrayal or rejection. It is a connect that has to be felt and is natural and voluntary. It cannot be forced.
As John Updike has said,’We are most alive when we’re in love’
Love, I don’t think can ever be explained. Why a person loves one person, and not another has no reason, no explanation. Like they say, the heart has its own reasons.
Love is a special, heartwarming feeling that permeates the very being of the two people who are in love and which quite obviously has no parallel. It’s a pull that can make them feel drawn to each other across a room full of people. Just a glance, just a touch, just a smile is all that is needed to pull them towards each other.
And at that moment everything else, everyone else just ceases to exist, ceases to matter. I think it is a special gift which the powers that be bestow upon some fortunate ones. I don’t believe every human gets to get it no matter how much they may want it, desire it.
Lucky are the ones who experience it, who feel it. Life is just so beautiful for them. They live in a world which is just there’s, there is no room for anyone else in there. They may be physically apart from each other but constantly live in each other’s hearts. How incredible is that!!
And when they see each other after an agonisingly long wait. The anticipation of that meeting and then the pure, unadulterated joy of seeing each other makes up for every second, every minute, every hour that they spent waiting for each other, separated from each other.
The feeling is so heartwarming, so difficult to contain. It is as though a million light bulbs have decided to light up their insides and they cannot stop themselves from glowing. If that isn’t love, then what is?
I feel that it is eternal, if it is real. We may spend our lives thinking that what we have is real till the time the real feeling hits us. And that is when you know, you just know that the earlier feeling was so shallow, so superficial. In the real situation, there is absolutely no doubt, no ambiguity. It comes and hits you real hard and then just doesn’t go away. It may face hurdles; it may not be right in the conventional sense, but hey!! It won’t go.
And you don’t even want it to go. It is so beautiful, almost ethereal. It is special; it is so precious that you want to savour it, protect it from any and everyone. You just know that you have to hang on to that love.
And when this kind of a love gets to the physical culmination, the feeling of being complete, feeling of being fulfilled, I think is the ultimate. The physical joy apart, it is the realisation that this is right, so right that there wasn’t any right before this. This to my mind is love in the truest, purest form.
A feeling which is eternal, which transcends all reasons, all barriers.
When love happens it is there to stay…
