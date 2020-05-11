During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!

His-Story

Posted: May 11, 2020

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how

A funny short story on the plight of studying ‘His-story’.

“Why do I have to study?”

For the umpteenth time, Mom replied, “Because you have a test.”

“Okay…fine. But, I’ll study on my own. I don’t want Didi teaching me.” I retorted mutinously.

“Okay. But ask her if you have a doubt.”

I rolled my eyes. Seriously man!

I shot Didi a glare that would have withered a blooming rose. Look at her. Not a care in the world. And, here I have to study. It’s not fair. Truth was, Didi was brilliant at academics. Not that I would ever admit to the fact. To me she was irritating, condescending and …ah well, everything with ‘ing’.

Anyhow, I harrumphed my way to my room, retrieved the history book and returned to the dining table to study. History was boooorrrrrrrring. For the life of me I could not understand why we had to study ‘His-story’. I plopped down on a chair, opened the book to ‘The Mughal Empire’.

“Err…Mom. I want Mughlai Chicken for dinner?”

Why not press the advantage? I knew mom would do anything to get me to study History.  I’d flunked last semester.

“Ya…okay. But, study well.”

“Yay! I will…thanks mom. You’re the best.” Oh, yummy, yummy…in my tummy.

I started reading out loud. Muhammad bin Tughluq shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad only to shift it back to Delhi. Hain*? What a confused man. And, they expect us to learn about him. Imagine!

Tughluq introduced copper coins which were discontinued. Wow! Another failure. Aww man! His failures at making his own history are worse than mine at studying. I guffawed.

By the time the chapter ended, I tell you, I actually felt intelligent in comparison.  So, basically the man was a total failure.

And, I was wrong. ‘His-story’ was definitely not boring. It was riveting.

Glossary

Hain – an exclamation in Hindi meaning ‘what’.

Image Credits: Pixabay

sonal singh

Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Sky Doesn’t Belong Only To Us; It Belongs To Them Too!

What I Miss Is The Companionable Tea Time Silence With My Domestic Help

Because Once You Let Them Take Away Your Dream, You Become Diminished…!

The Three Magical Words

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Even Today, Mothers In Indian Ads Will Happily Cook Five-Course Meals Without Help From Anyone!
mother wound
The Halo We Bestow On Our Mothers Can Cause Untold Damage Affecting Generations…
These 5 Social Media Responses To The Boislockeroom Show We Are Failing Our Young People
breast milk pump
10 Yrs Of Feeling ‘Not Good Enough’ As A Mom Because I Couldn’t Breastfeed As I Wanted To

Best Loved Stories

Boycott These Irresponsible Indian Serials That Breed More Patriarchy!

Kangana, Please Don’t Shut Up. This AIB Video Makes Us Vagina Owners Proud Of You!

happy divorce

The Truth Behind ‘Happy Divorces’ Is Why Divorced Moms In India Seldom Remarry

Bosses: Male or Female? Does Gender Matter?

Andal: The Tamil Female Saint Brought To You In A Very Satisfying Translation [Book Review]