10 Interesting Hindi Movies & Shows For When You Feel The Boredom Really Getting To You!

Yes, times are uncertain,
and the monotony of staying at home is getting to us. Go ahead; give yourself a
break with these interesting shows and movies.
With summer coming up, most of us are hit with the memory of
holidays spent in faraway places or cool destinations we would want to escape
to. But in case you had to press pause
on your travel plans, there are ways to bring the free-spirited summer vibes
even when you are spending it at home.
You might have been juggling household chores, working and
studying over the weeks. As we deal with the monotony of everyday life, the
reality is that our minds need a break too.
Self-care also means giving ourselves the leeway to indulge a
little bit – even if it’s something as simple as watching your favourite TV
shows or movies.
Whether your taste runs to new and original shows, or the old-but-gold category, ZEE5 has an excellent repertoire that you should check out – the library includes a collection of movies across every possible genre such as comedy, action, romance and thriller, TV shows, a collection of both new shows and old popular ones as well as a lot of original content which has been made free recently for the viewers.
Here’s a pick of interesting stuff to watch on ZEE5 this
month, depending on your taste.
If you are looking for interesting Hindi
movies to watch, these premium movies are available for free right now, ranging
from action films to films based on social issues to comedies and romances.
Some good picks include:
If you are looking for contemporary shows, check out the new
Alt shows now available for free. These
include:
What if your taste runs to nostalgia? These old and popular
shows too are available on ZEE5:
You can download the ZEE5 app here to watch on
any mobile device, or look for it on your dashboard if you are using a smart
TV.
Produced in partnership
with ZEE5
