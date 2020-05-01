During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
10 Interesting Hindi Movies & Shows For When You Feel The Boredom Really Getting To You!

Posted: May 1, 2020

Yes, times are uncertain, and the monotony of staying at home is getting to us. Go ahead; give yourself a break with these interesting shows and movies.

With summer coming up, most of us are hit with the memory of holidays spent in faraway places or cool destinations we would want to escape to.  But in case you had to press pause on your travel plans, there are ways to bring the free-spirited summer vibes even when you are spending it at home.

You might have been juggling household chores, working and studying over the weeks. As we deal with the monotony of everyday life, the reality is that our minds need a break too.

Self-care also means giving ourselves the leeway to indulge a little bit – even if it’s something as simple as watching your favourite TV shows or movies.

Whether your taste runs to new and original shows, or the old-but-gold category, ZEE5 has an excellent repertoire that you should check out – the library includes a collection of movies across every possible genre such as comedy, action, romance and thriller, TV shows, a collection of both new shows and old popular ones as well as a lot of original content which has been made free recently for the viewers.

Here’s a pick of interesting stuff to watch on ZEE5 this month, depending on your taste.

If you are looking for interesting Hindi movies to watch, these premium movies are available for free right now, ranging from action films to films based on social issues to comedies and romances. Some good picks include:

  • Batti Gul Meter Chalu: This movie revolves around a dramatic event in the lives of three friends when one of them, Tripathi (played by Aparshakti Khurana) gets a very high electricity bill for his printing press. Tripathi’s helplessness and eventual suicide, leads his friend S.K. (played by Shahid Kapoor) to take on the fight against inflated electricity bills.
  • Babumoshaii Bandookbaaz: This 2017 movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Babu, a contract killer who is asked to kill Sumitra Jiji (played by Divya Dutta). Things change when he meets Phulwa (played by Bidita Bag). This movie will appeal to you if you enjoy a good action/thriller.
  • Aisha: This romcom is the story of a happy-go-lucky girl (Aisha, played by Sonam Kapoor) who loves to act matchmaker to her friends, but ends up creating complications for her own relationships.
  • Paltan: This 2018 war film revolved around the Natho La and Cho la clashes of 1967 after the Indo-Sino wars of 1962. Lovers of military films like Border will surely enjoy this one.

If you are looking for contemporary shows, check out the new Alt shows now available for free.  These include:

  • Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai: This show revolves around the three main characters Rohit Mehta (played by Ronit Roy), his wife Poonam (played by Gurdeep Kohli) and Ananya, the women he loves (played by Mona Singh). When the love affair between Rohit and Ananya comes out, it threatens the picture perfect family he built with his wife. The show portrays a real picture of a modern day marriage in trouble. (
  • Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat: The popular pair Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar (of Bade Achche Lagte Hain fame) come together again for this new show. The story revolves around a superstar who is a recovering alcoholic played by Kapoor and his strict counsellor played by Tanwar. Their dynamic changes when the superstar takes his counsellor to the wedding of his estranged daughter where romance blossoms between two diverse personalities.
  • Baarish: The show revolves around the relationship between a Gujarati man (played by Sharman Joshi) and Maharashtrian woman (played by Asha Negi) from two different backgrounds. Circumstances lead to their families arranging their marriage and the show focus on the various obstacles as their love story blooms.

What if your taste runs to nostalgia? These old and popular shows too are available on ZEE5:

  • Qubool Hai: A popular and lively show, Qubool Hai tells us the story of an NRI girl Zoya who comes back to India in search of her father. The show revolves around the struggles and obstacles she has to go through to search for her father and the love life she has with Asad.
  • Punar Vivaah: When this show first aired, it was considered a breath of fresh air for its portrayal of love and marriage between Yash and Aarti, both of whom were previously married and have children of their own. Long before the concept of ‘blended families’ became well-known in India, this show explored it, and is well worth a re-watch.
  • Jodha Akbar: Once a popular film, this story was retold for the TV screen as well and won hearts for its portrayal of the romance between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.

You can download the ZEE5 app here to watch on any mobile device, or look for it on your dashboard if you are using a smart TV.

Radhika Srivastava

Radhika Srivastava is an 18 year old writer from Varanasi, India.

