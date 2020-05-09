During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
A Best Friend, Guide And All Else In Between – 9 People Tell Us What Mom Means To Them

Posted: May 13, 2020
Mother is… something to all of us! Here’s how these 9 Instagrammers tell us in a beautiful #ittybittypoetry on our Instagram series.

#Ittybittypoetry is a poetry series where you can submit, as the name suggests, tiny poems (just about 20 words) on a cue that we post – each fortnight.

For Dimple Tahil, traditional mom or mod-mom, both are the same!

Follow her @foreveralearner

Preeti Agarwal says, a mother is beyond thy superior

Follow her @happy_mothery_soul

Varun Dhingra reminds us to trust our moms!

Follow him @wordly_desires

She is the one who forgot to live herself, says Varsha B Kothari

Follow her @varshabkkothari

For Unwinding_taless, a mother inspires to hustle and achieve goals

Follow her @the_ultraviolettt

The real essence of true love says Ajrithaa

Follow her @lakshman_ajrithaa

Mother is like a rose says, Kiran Singh

Follow her @kiransingh1405

For Nilshree, mother is a person with multifaceted skills

Follow her @nilshree_mumma

And she is a ray of hope for Kajol

Follow her @kajol1701

We’ll be sharing the next cue for #ittybittypoems soon. Follow our Instagram handle for more such amazing series where you can participate!

Savitha Sampath

A passionate mom, Writer @Women's Web, Digital Marketing Consultant, an avid learner

