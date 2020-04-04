When Looking Inward Is The Solution

As you someone looking to strengthen your SEO game? Sign up for the webinar and learn how to be found by your customers, happening on 9th April, in #BreakingBarriers Talk series.
Everyone is feeling cacophony of emotions: fear, uncertainty, anxiety, blame, denial.
Though there is silence in the outside world ,the world inside is loud.Is it the calmness or the storm or the calmness before the storm? Every heart and mind is saying something ,either silently or loud enough to create a mayhem …Safe and Comfort ,seem to be alien to all …When people are panicking, impulsive buying is happening , going into self isolation is becoming depressing, no malls, no theaters, no pubs, and no socializing, I am finding love… That’s the bounty of being positive and content… And I’m not boosting about ‘self love’ here… That is there and will be there… Going inward is a process whether being in quarantine or not being in quarantine…
But we are creating a model for ourselves. Amidst all the hopeless thoughts there is love, compassion, respect, forgiveness, patience and grace. Unity, generosity, community these feelings are flourishing in the most inspiring way.I can see and feel love around… Long lost souls are coming together and getting connected emotionally, spiritually… People are taking the pain of calling each other which they generally forget in their so called ‘I’m busy life’…
Free gifting of online services like yoga, meditation, sharing motivational videos, playing silly games online, singing for each other, getting connected over video calls or voice calls with friends, family, colleagues are the things which don’t happen otherwise.It’s a journey from being ‘selfish’ to ‘selfless’.Board games, Cooking, Dancing, spending time pursuing hobbies, and enjoying that sip of tea watching a beautiful sunset, all these and many more are happening… Where we pray we will defeat this demon soon but at least we are taking a step to conquer the demon inside… We are taking lessons and valuing time, emotions, efforts…
It makes you realize the difference between need and desire.It makes you value the resource.Makes you survive on basic meals instead of an elaborate meals. It ask you to get in sync with the mother nature.It makes you realize the value of following a routine.It allows you to pay gratitude to people(househelp, cook, nanny), nature, resources, food.
Look at the bright side…Come closer to your inner self, listen you inner voice, embrace the vibes of the universe…It’s the time to fuel the mind, body and spirit. It’s the time to shift from outer to inner world, from unconscious to conscious…It’s an opportunity, look at the bright side, utilize it, untangle those knots and express love and happiness…Love everything and every one around you.
Get in sync with the slow life… Zindagi race nahi, ek khoj hai apne aap ki…
Is it a troubling time? Yeah !!!
Can we overpower it with love, compassion, patience, respect and grace??? Certainly…
Image via Pixabay
Freethinker, 1 Part Entrepreneur ,2 Parts Blogger ,3 Parts photographer ,4 Parts explorer, Too many
