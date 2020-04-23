During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Walk Away …

Posted: April 23, 2020

Do yourself a favor, save your energy, embrace the unknown and just walk away.

Walking away !!!

I have done that a lot… I have walked away from the people who have treated me badly, walked away from relationships where there was no warmth, walked away from the one/ones who put me down, walked away from people who refuse to see my worth, who were judgmental, walked away from conversations which were dis-respectful and criticizing, walked away from manipulative thoughts, walked away from negative thoughts and most importantly negative people.

Walking away, has done tremendous good to me. You may always say that those who can’t accept, compromise, handle or those who don’t value relationships can walk away easily.

Easily!

Trust me, it has never been easy. But it gives you peace, you will be in peace with yourself. There won’t be thousand battles fought together in your head. You will understand that enough is enough.

It may not make you happy during the initial hours, days or at times even months, but in long run, you will take pride in your decision. You would pat your back and say, ‘I was brave enough then, so I am happier now’ .

One thing is for sure, at the end of the day what does not kill you only makes you stronger.

Do yourself a favor, save your energy, embrace the unknown and just walk away. Letting go of comparing, competing, judgement, blame and worrying will get you to the desired zen state.

Your self-care comes first;
Your self-esteem comes first;
Your self-affirmation comes first …

Anushree Dash

Freethinker, 1 Part Entrepreneur ,2 Parts Blogger ,3 Parts photographer ,4 Parts explorer, Too many

