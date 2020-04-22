Understanding Maternal Haemorrhage

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Postpartum hemorrhage or maternal hemorrhage refers to the excessive blood loss after the childbirth. It is treatable but needs emergency care.
Postpartum hemorrhage occurs when a pregnant women experiences excessive bleeding after the delivery of the baby. About 1 in 100 to 5 in 100 women experience postpartum hemorrhage. It is more common in the cesarean process than the natural process of giving birth. Maternal Hemorrhage often happens after the placenta is delivered. It is one of the leading cause of preventable maternal deaths worldwide.
After the delivery, the uterus usually contracts and pushes out the placenta. These contractions help put pressure on the bleeding vessels in the area where the placenta was attached at the time of birth. If the uterus does not contract strongly enough, the blood vessels bleed freely, causing postpartum haemorrhage.
Other causes may include:
It is important to replace lost blood in treating maternal haemorrhage. You may quickly be given fluids, blood, and blood products to prevent shock. Oxygen will also help in such situations. Maternal haemorrhage must be taken seriously by all pregnant women. The problem can be nipped in the bud if the cause of bleeding can be found quickly, it can be treated and you will be able to recover fully.
image credits: Pixabay
What You Should Know About Postpartum Haemorrhage
