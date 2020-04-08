During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > FEATURED > 8 Things You Need To Know About UTI And How To Prevent It

8 Things You Need To Know About UTI And How To Prevent It

Posted: April 22, 2020

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

According to report by WHO, as many as 50% women have reported having a UTI at least once in their life. Here are eight things you need to know about UTIs.

A UTI is an infection of your bladder and urethra. There are bacteria that live around your vagina and butt. When they sneak into the bladder or urethra, they cause an infection.

Women are more likely to get UTIs than men

This is because of the female anatomy. Since both the vagina and rectum are so close to the urethra, it makes it easier for the bacteria to move from one to another. Women also have shorter urethra than men, so the bacteria have a shorter distance to travel up to the bladder. About 10 in 25 women will experience symptoms of UTI in their lifetime, compared to three in 25 men.

Sex is one of the biggest causes of UTI

The bacteria that cause most UTIs- E.Coli, comes from your intestine and ultimately your rectum. During intercourse, all the rubbing, touching and moving of the body can easily transfer bacteria from your back to the front and to the urethra. This is why peeing after sex is important. So you can flush out any bacteria before it has a chance to move up the urinary tract.

Always wipe front to back

If you wipe back to front, you can colonise your urethra (and vagina) with bacteria from your rectum, specifically, E.Coli. So when you wipe or clean yourself, always do it front to back, instead of back to front. 

Obvious symptoms of UTI

The most obvious symptoms are a persistent urge to pee, and a painful burning sensation whenever you do. And other symptoms can include pelvic pain, only being able to pee a little bit every time, and cloudy or bloody urine. The extreme pain should be enough to prompt you to see a doctor. They take a urine culture to confirm it is a UTI, and give you antibiotics to treat it.

They are riskier during a pregnancy

Most UTIs are riskier during a pregnancy and the symptoms are not as obvious. The physiological changes that take places during a pregnancy can some times cause a UTI and if untreated, may even lead to kidney infections. Both of these can be very serious during a pregnancy. While you may not experience the pain or the burning instead you’d feel a dull pain and some cramps.

Hydration is the key!

Staying hydrated is a great and easy preventive measure. This dilutes the urine so there is a lower concentration of bacteria, making it less likely to cause an infection. It will also make the post-sex pee more effective. 

Cranberry juice is also a good idea

Drinking cranberry juice may help you stay UTI free. According to studies, cranberry juice may be helpful in preventing UTI recurrence. One reason is that cranberries have properties that may actually prevent E.Coli from adhering to cells in the urinary tract. 

Some women are just more prone to UTI

If you have more than three UTIs in a year or two in six months, you’re prone to them. Some conditions like diabetes, kidney stones or abnormalities in the urinary tract, can also increase the risk of developing a UTI.

Picture credits: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Having A UTI During Pregnancy Isn’t Unusual – And Doesn’t Need To Scare You!

yeast infection

10 Things You Should Know About Vaginal Yeast Infection

to be strong for your child

No Matter How Difficult The Situation, You Need To Be Strong For Your Child. They Bank On You

vagina

Befriend Your Vagina And Keep Her Healthy. Here’s How!

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish
Rangoli & Babita Spout Communal Hate, But Shouldn’t We Call Out Recklessness Across Religions?
A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued
No Dear Men, You Don’t Get Equal Say In A Pregnancy Because Women Put In 95% Of The Work

Best Loved Stories

‘Rising’ with Karate – Interview with Amrita Mohan

We Teach Our Girls To Be Independent, But Do We Teach Our Boys To Do Housework?

Why I Don’t Think I Should Assume That My Daughter Will Marry Someday!

Kiran Rao short films

Kiran Rao’s New 10 Sec Short Films Give A Slap To Patriarchy; Aamir Shares On Insta

What I Learned From Going Through A Hysterectomy