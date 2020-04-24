During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > The Known Stranger

The Known Stranger

Posted: April 24, 2020

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

A short story about unconditional help towards a known stranger. Helping people without any conditions has more value.

Chandra was a noble lady, known for her benevolence and charity. Her husband Mr. Roy was a high court advocate. A man of few words, his professional success did the talking. They had the grace of all the materialistic pleasures of life, one could ask for. But, as it’s said ,there is no one in this world without any problem. The poor couple had a mentally challenged son Sundeep, a perennial grief, which left them shattered.

Their lavish mansion was the talk of the town. It overlooked a beautiful Shiva temple, that attracted hundreds of worshippers on a daily basis. A staunch devotee of lord Shiva, Chandra went to the temple regularly with her son. She had got used to the snide looks that her son garnered from the onlookers, something that didn’t bother her much. Instead she chose to ignore them, for the sake of her mental peace.

The Begger

There sat a lame beggar outside the temple entrance. Chandra carried lunch for him, the only thing that she did against her husband’s wishes. “ What makes you feed him? Is he your kin? Why so much concern for a stranger”? Mr.Roy rebuked at her. To which she said “ We should not always help people with some inner motive. Unconditional help is equal to serving God”. Though Chandra’s answer made Mr. Roy mum, inwardly he disapproved it.

Monk Arrives…

Once a Monk came to the town, wearing an ochre robe. He called himself the messenger of God, a Demigod, with magical powers. He stayed in a tent in front of the temple. His popularity amongst the temple devotees increased within no time. People thronged towards him, more than going to the temple. They went to the Sage with all their personal problems. His voice had a mesmerizing effect on the masses. The beggar, mute spectator, witnessed all his actions.

The news of the Monk had reached Mr.Roy.He persuaded his wife to visit him. Chandra never believed in human Gods. “You can feed a lame, but cannot visit a Sage ? Why don’t you try your luck for our son’s sake”? Unwillingly, Chandra went to the Monk the next day with her son. He moved his hands up in a weird way ,turned his head vigorously from side to side, spoke ineloquently and gave her an amulet for her son. “You will be blessed soon Son.” he said in a throaty voice.

Unconditional Help

A few weeks later, on a rainy night, Sudeep went missing. Mr.Roy and Chandra searched for him like maniac throughout the town. Crying uncontrollably Chandra fainted, leaving Mr.Roy in a lurch. He finally lodged a police complaint. A sudden knock on the door brought him to the present. He stood unmoved, seeing his boy with the lame beggar. “The sage is a black-magician. Your son was to be sacrificed today”. Mr. Roy hugged his son. Deep inside, he appreciated his wife’s unconditional help and thanked the beggar with folded hands. The conman was arrested the next day.

This story was first published on Penmancy.

Image Source: Pexels

Vijeta Harishankar

A freelance yoga trainer and stock trader by profession.I enjoy blogging because it's

Learn More

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

In The Quest Of Liberation [#ShortStory]

the true legacy

Which One Is The True Legacy? [#ShortStory]

What Motivated These 9 Female Saints Of India To Give Up Everything For The Spiritual?

Do Indian Women Have Any Sexual Rights? Looking At This Through The Eyes Of A South American Woman [Part I]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish
A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued
Rangoli & Babita Spout Communal Hate, But Shouldn’t We Call Out Recklessness Across Religions?
No Dear Men, You Don’t Get Equal Say In A Pregnancy Because Women Put In 95% Of The Work

Best Loved Stories

When Your Best Friend Becomes Your Life Partner

Samvaad: A Conversation Between Mother And Daughter

It Is Time We Teach Our Girls It’s OK To ‘Touch The Pickle’

A Guide To Your First Experience Of Sex: What You Should Know

strong, independent woman

I’m Not Dependent On My Husband, Which Probably Makes Him Feel He Can Take Me For Granted