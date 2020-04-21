During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!

O’ Maiden

Posted: April 21, 2020

Filled with love, the poem reflects the feelings and sweet musings felt towards the fair and sweet maiden, A proclamation of innate passion for the maiden.

 

O’ fair maiden with lips of rosy coral

Bedecked with dew,

Dripping in nectar like a rose bud

In a fragrant garden

Beckoning my amorous soul to come

Partake in the joy

Of salubrious kisses ‘neath the sky.

 

O’ sweet maiden, on wings of hope

I would float,

And flit, riding a zephyr of joy

To perch on your lips

And embrace their lusciousness

And I would sink

In surrender to their sweetness.

O’ fair maiden, O’ sweet maiden!

 

Image source: Pexels

sonal singh

Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,

