Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Filled with love, the poem reflects the feelings and sweet musings felt towards the fair and sweet maiden, A proclamation of innate passion for the maiden.
O’ fair maiden with lips of rosy coral
Bedecked with dew,
Dripping in nectar like a rose bud
In a fragrant garden
Beckoning my amorous soul to come
Partake in the joy
Of salubrious kisses ‘neath the sky.
O’ sweet maiden, on wings of hope
I would float,
And flit, riding a zephyr of joy
To perch on your lips
And embrace their lusciousness
And I would sink
In surrender to their sweetness.
O’ fair maiden, O’ sweet maiden!
Image source: Pexels
Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,
Which Name Would You Choose? Maiden Or Married Surname?
When I Chose To Keep My Maiden Name After Marriage
The ‘Maiden-Married’ Name Conundrum For A South Indian Bride!
The Winds Of Hastinapur [Book Review]
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!