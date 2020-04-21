During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Inamorato’s

Posted: April 21, 2020

 An amorous expression of love straight from a lover’s heart.

The brooding blues of your days

And the bleeding red’s of mine

Hold us at bay, as we sightlessly

Navigate these treacherous lanes

Of our hearts, beating in tandem.

In this pantomime we call our life

We waltz together, enshrouded

By the deep shadows of our past

Fearful that our chiastic thoughts

May impinge upon our future.

And yet, we do sigh with a deep

Yearning that clutches at the heart.

The moaning floors, griping, aching

With the longing we embody in us

Keen, bewail for our lustful embrace.

For they know, more than us that

In the maleficent hearts of others

Our plenary love will supplice.

They fear that our senses may be

Shrouded just like our sights were.

But even if that does ever ensue

Even if they do wretch us apart,

By clawing their way between a

Space that our immortal love seals

Know this – I shall always love you!

Author’s Note – This poem is an amorous expression of love. The colours in the first quintain are used to depict the character, nature and emotional stimuli of the lovers. The Brooding blues denote the man’s mood and the bleeding red’s the woman’s passion for him.

sonal singh

Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,

Learn More

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

