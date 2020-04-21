Inamorato’s

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
An amorous expression of love straight from a lover’s heart.
The brooding blues of your days
And the bleeding red’s of mine
Hold us at bay, as we sightlessly
Navigate these treacherous lanes
Of our hearts, beating in tandem.
In this pantomime we call our life
We waltz together, enshrouded
By the deep shadows of our past
Fearful that our chiastic thoughts
May impinge upon our future.
And yet, we do sigh with a deep
Yearning that clutches at the heart.
The moaning floors, griping, aching
With the longing we embody in us
Keen, bewail for our lustful embrace.
For they know, more than us that
In the maleficent hearts of others
Our plenary love will supplice.
They fear that our senses may be
Shrouded just like our sights were.
But even if that does ever ensue
Even if they do wretch us apart,
By clawing their way between a
Space that our immortal love seals
Know this – I shall always love you!
Author’s Note – This poem is an amorous expression of love. The colours in the first quintain are used to depict the character, nature and emotional stimuli of the lovers. The Brooding blues denote the man’s mood and the bleeding red’s the woman’s passion for him.
