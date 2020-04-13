How Students Can Learn The Art Of Being An Effective Leader

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Leadership, as we know, is the art of motivating, influencing and directing a group of people to work together and achieve the goals of a team. In each phase of life, at every stage of growth, leadership skills are a wealth worth possessing and that is why it is necessary for students to experience leadership opportunities during their schooling. And if pursued and practised with diligence, leadership can be well implanted in an individual so that it can advance his/her professional and personal growth.
First and foremost, let’s apprehend the most crucial characteristics of a student leader.
The next step is to understand how to acquire these skills. Some people are born leaders, but some must develop the skill set required to thrive as a leader. Here are some fundamental steps you can focus on to develop and sharpen your leadership skills that can accelerate your career growth.
Successful leadership is a skill that can be learned, practiced, and improved upon. And while we tend to notice the more obvious charismatic leaders with the flamboyant and confident personalities, the fact is that anybody, even the quiet kid who barely speaks a word in class, can be a leader. In fact, it is very likely that at some point in their life, everyone will be called upon to lead in some capacity. With this in mind, it is vital that every individual strives for leadership roles during any opportunity that presents itself in their developing years.
First published here.
Image via Pixabay
KARISHMMA V MANGAL
Director and Trustee, Thakur International School – Cambridge
Karishmma V Mangal has established
Why Women Can Veer Away From This ‘Masculine’ Leadership Style
Charismatic Women leaders: Is The World Ready For Them Now?
What Do We Need For Better Education In India? 5 Educators Give Us Their Wishlist
Arts In Education Can Do So Much For Our Children; A Teacher Tells Her Story
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!