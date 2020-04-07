7 Tiny Poems On Instagram To Restore Hope In All Of Us!

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
In these uncertain times, it is hope that keeps us going. And what better way to restore hope in all of us, than tiny poems! Here are 7 poems to give you hope.
Last week, we posted another cue for our #ittybittypoetry on our Instagram handle. And here are the 7 beautiful poems, read on!
#Ittybittypoetry is a poetry series where you can submit, as the name suggests, tiny poems (just about 20 words) on a cue that we post – every fortnight.
Follow her poetryfier024.
Isn’t your dream world a little better than reality, especially right now? Malvika agrees since she asks you to dream a little more, each day.
Follow her nilshree_mumma.
Sharing and taking care of people is a magical experience to watch or even be a part of. And true to that, Nilshree finds that her hope is restored at such times.
Follow her sheeba.vinay.
You, dear reader, just like Sheeba, are way more than what others think. Strong, resilient, beautiful, charming, intelligent, you can be anything as long as you choose it for yourself!
Follow her @thenovemberschild.
We know that sunsets are followed by sunrise and just like that these dark times will also come to an end. This, too, shall pass!
Follow her foreveralearner.
The firmness of faith is what Dimple believes in. Her faith has always been there, without a question of being restored.
Follow her richatulbhansal.
For Richa, it is the people selflessly working round the clock that helps her believe. The ones doing their very best to make sure that the things are controlled.
Follow her gkaus2.0
There are times, when your thoughts are your worst enemies. But there are times, when they can be your best friends too. So embrace the good thoughts and say bye to the bad ones!
We’ll be sharing the next cue for #ittybittypoems soon. Follow our Instagram handle for more such amazing series where you can participate!
Picture credits: Pexels
