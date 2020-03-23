Virus With A Purpose

Are you a growth-oriented business owner? Sign up for the especially curated webinars #BBTalks – an opportunity to learn, apply and ask questions from experts. Click here.
It is but a lifeless virus that needs to bind itself to a living host to add meaning and purpose to it’s insipid form as it transcends into the realm of the living while replicating itself. Now in an unexpected twist of fate, it has managed to seize control over the world, making countries dance breathlessly to it’s feverish tune.
It is rocking the lives of the beings that considered themselves to be the reigning species as they smugly sat on top of the food chain.
Even as lockdowns, social distancing and other preventive measures attempt to arrest the spread of the wayward virus, it continues to fire up the global mindspace putting on hold all other matters of consequence.
Apart from keeping the health service and essential service providers on their toes, this virus is not only commanding the attention of the entire world, but maybe has even kickstarted a revolution of sorts in the thought process.
It has interrupted the crazy pace of life, providing an environmental breather and an opportunity for soul searching and lifestyle changes, even as it seemingly triggers off a paradigm shift in the world priorities and human consciousness.
Hopefully the virus will be contained quickly and maybe this phase will go down in human history as the viral wake-up call that abruptly and forcibly made humans change tracks towards adopting sustainable and compassionate life practices, paving the path for a meaningful and better future.
Meanwhile the internet is laying claim on the netizens’ time more than ever. Be it for staying informed, homeschooling, indulging in social media or online entertainment.
This phase feels like being inside a novel that is a haphazard collaboration between Haruki Murakami, Robin Cook, Stephen King and Dav Pilkey, making it surreal, confusing, quirky, unsettling, scary and hilarious all at the same time.
While some parts of the world grapple with running out of toilet paperOther parts struggle to overcome water shortage with the onset of summerWe stock up on grocery and of course the sanitizerIn a shopping spree so franticGiving in to vague panicIn the face of the pandemic
Never before did a diseaseTrigger such unrest and uneasebringing world systems to their knees
Never before did a sneezeMake conversations ceaseDisturbing the fragile peace
Never before did a virusCreate such widespread fussAnd in fear bind us thus
Never before did a virus inspirePoetry and prose so sincereAnd countless memes of humour
This mysterious intruderWith an origin unclearFaster than a runaway rumour
Causing common flu like symptoms with a catch
And a unique crown to match
Hailed as a villain and a hero
Starting with patient zeroIts influence spanning continentsLays claim over human sentimentsIts form inconspicuousYet a breathtaking demeanor so contagiousMaking us want to fleeGo far and away and be freeEnough reason to hold us all captiveUnited we are in our desire to liveAs we strive to defeat a virusWith an enigmatic purpose
And just like that…this virus has stolen the focus from all the other pressing issues the world is reeling under.
First published here.
Image via Pixabay
I am a mom of two, an author of story books for all ages
