The Crushed Petal

She wandered lonely in a desolate world
A tiny petal, no land to call her own
Like a dandelion seed, let loose in the wind
She flitted around, on the war torn earth.
A warm breeze blew, gently picked her up
Tossed and carried her on its wily wings.
Till a barbed wire fence blocked her path
No! They couldn’t cross- she or her things.
Dejected, dismayed she fell to the ground
Where more like her lay littered and bleeding.
Her spirit broken, she looked around weeping
Her brethren fled, only warring armies remained
Just idle petals, a flower they would never be
In war, they had no land to find roots in.
Oh, they’d be crushed, their fragrance forgotten
In the ugly, clamorous, avaricious din.
Author’s note – This poem is an effort to explore the feelings of a girl child orphaned by war
Image via Pixabay
