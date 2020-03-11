  1. Home > FEATURED > One Change We Want This Women’s Day – 9 Women Share Their Tiny Poems With Us!
one change we want this women's day

One Change We Want This Women’s Day – 9 Women Share Their Tiny Poems With Us!

Posted: March 11, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

There’s plenty of things we need to change in this world. Nine women share for our #ittybittypoetry Insta series on IWD.

A day before International Women’s Day, here at Women’s Web, we launched our brand new #ittybittypoetry series on our Instagram handle.

#Ittybittypoetry is a poetry series where you can submit, as the name suggests, tiny poems (just about 20 words) on a cue that we post – each fortnight.

As a part of International Women’s Day, we invited tiny poems on the theme, “One change you want this Women’s Day.” We were flooded with responses and we have handpicked nine of the best ones for you to enjoy reading.

Here they are!

A human with a voice, by Richa Jindal

Follow her at @richatulbhansal

Equality is all we want, says Anjali Aacharya

Follow her at @aacharya10

Shrishtee Singh wants to be free without fear

Follow her at @shrishteesingh

As she writes in this poem, living without fear seems like a luxury for women in this country.

No blaming and no shaming, says Jaya Laishram

Follow her at @jaya.laishram

Smriti Athena Shrestha, on the beauty of embracing oneself

Follow her at @konegin_

Romila wants to be daring, empowered and fiery

Follow her at @thenovemberschild

Here’s how Ragini Ravichandran smashes patriarchy!

Follow her at @ragini.ravichandran

Purnima wants to be happy by being herself!

Follow her at @purnima_cb

A change in her destiny is all she wants, writes Deeksha

Follow her at @wonderfulwomen12

We’ll be sharing the next cue for #ittybittypoems soon. Follow our Instagram handle for more such amazing series where you can participate!

Liked this post?

Savitha Sampath

A passionate mom, Writer @Women's Web, Digital Marketing Consultant, an avid learner, and a

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Are you a working woman ?

