  1. Home > For Young Women > Laugh Lines

Laugh Lines

Posted: March 18, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

Cleanser. Serum. Moisturizer. Oil.

The routine was set for the night.

Skin care is important for all.

So, I’ve been told.

Especially with my age growing,

I didn’t want to drop the ball.

Not at all.

Scrub. Scrub. Rub. Rub.

Still the problem’s there.

Maybe my skins needs a grub.

Ah… then I saw it.

It was peeking at me through the goo on my face.

So, I leaned in even closer to the mirror,

Like looking for something in a maze.

There it was. I spotted it finally.

Right next to my lips and closer to my nose.

My laugh lines; when I smiled, it rose.

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

I thought can aging be a vice?

This discovery does make me morose

So, I stopped smiling since that’s when it rose.

Two days went by with me not smiling.

Even when my love cracked a joke.

Gave me a little poke.

Asking me to lighten up.

But the hypocrite in me suddenly wasn’t so woke.

Even with that realization,

I didn’t resort to smiling.

On TV I saw an advert of olay,

They were insecurity mining.

A week went by in not smiling.

The more I refrained, the sadder I got.

So, more creams I bought.

I carried on like that until suddenly I saw,

A lady of age ripe,

Seemed like the grandma type.

She was playing with her grandchild.

She looked so free, reminiscent of her youth wild.

The beauty of hers was beyond that face all wrinkled.

For when she held the little boy,

One could spot some glimmer, it twinkled.

First time in weeks, I felt compelled to smile.

That moment I saw my passing reflection.

Damn, I looked beautiful in that while.

So, I flicked my hair and smiled brighter than ever,

Realized better get busy in making memories

as no one sees the light soaked in youth forever.

Image has been provided by the author

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

the stranger

The Stranger Who Taught Me To Love And Live Life [#ShortStory]

Dearest Dad, Thank You For These 7 Things I Learnt From You

Confessions Of A ‘Fat Girl’: “I Am Mocked, Ridiculed And Forgotten”

This Valentine’s Day, Now That We Are Parents…

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

Aideu Handique, The First Woman To Act In Assamese Cinema, Paid A Price For It
Women Belong In The Kitchen And So Do Men, For Food Has No Gender
7 Practical Tips For Parents With Children Stuck At Home Due To Corona!
Follow These Govt Guidelines For Home Quarantine; Take The Chance To Re-connect With Family

Best Loved Stories

How To Register A Food Business In India

5 Female Freedom Fighters of India: Women Who Fought With Khaadi

Anamika Majumdar

The Case Of Anamika Majumdar: Why Are So Many Good Women Made To Feel Not Good Enough In Marriage?

Adoption Laws in India

Law For The Layperson: Adoption Rules In India

Being Your Own Advocate