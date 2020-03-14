  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > From Girl To Mother

From Girl To Mother

Posted: March 15, 2020

Before I became a mother, life was a melange of things.

I had a carefree lifestyle and my eyes had no dark rings.

The mornings were languid awakenings, sunny and warm,

The evenings were romantic, they had their own charm.

 

Then along came the news that I was expecting the first one,

This mum wished for a healthy baby, be it daughter or son.

Nine months passed in a jiffy and there you were honey.

Oh! The bliss was incomparable to any amount of money.

 

Happily, I surrendered my mornings and evenings, my love.

I gave up my freedom, didn’t miss it even once, by Jove!

You changed me my child; you made a mother out of a girl.

Just know that I love the way that you are most in the world.

Image via Pinterest

sonal singh

Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,

