I fled; I ascended towards the light, I rose
Higher and higher to flee the life I chose
I spied a stairway, a bridge to freedom
I latched onto it, I took a decision random.
For to me, it was a beacon in my stormy night
Something that brought hope and liberty in sight
I left behind the bleeding crimson of my days
I clambered up, forgetting old paths and ways.
Chased by the demons of my granite past
I climbed towards the aura, the beacon cast
Tipping my head and breathing in a pledge
To step by step ascend, sans past suffrage
Yes, finally I left behind my pain and sorrow
Hopeful I snuck a look ahead at the morrow
It beckoned to me arms outstretched at dawn
I realized I had won, was no longer his pawn.
Author’s note – My poem is the story of a woman’s fight for freedom from oppression and the shackles of abuse in matrimony.
