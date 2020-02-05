When My Heart Keens

Are you a working woman? Share your voice to drive the position of women at work in India. Participate in sharing your experience and expectations.
When solitude beckons on the wings of exhaustion
I surrender, I concede, I give in
For I know that serenity awaits, arms outstretched
I sink into it, I let it envelop me.
When quietude clamors for attention amid the din
I listen, I heed, I agree to rest
For I know my weary soul needs some succor so
I acquiesce, I let it shroud me.
When perturbation threatens to engulf my equanimity
I delve, I introspect, I meditate
For I know that I myself hold the answers to sagacity
I think, and I evaluate things.
When my impassioned senses are roused to turbulence
I weep, I cry, I sob out aloud
For I know I need to purge, embrace this catharsis so
I wail, and I rant at the world.
When thus spent, I gather myself like a bundle of sticks
I shed my fears, I dry my tears
For I know my desolate heart needs to bleed some to
Heal again; feel again, bit by bit.
Image via Pixabay
Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,
