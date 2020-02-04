Be Orange Positive This Winter

An exclusive event in Bangalore to learn how working women across levels and sectors can think innovatively to touch new heights in their careers and create an impact. For more details, click here!
Santa is here and so is winter, and almost like other cold beverages and Ice creams people generally stay away from certain fruits for the fear of catching cold. But they don’t realize that catching cold is the sign of low immunity level. Usually, people say that one should avoid fruits during this season and they prefer cookies and hot chocolates as a snack; but the fruit which is pulpy and citrusy can also be considered as a perfect snack for winter.
Nowadays if you go to market, you’ll see lovely laden cart with lots of fresh vitamin C stuffed in a vibrant orange colour! Well you guessed it right we are talking about oranges. It’s such a fruit which can be eaten slowly sitting in the mild winter sun. Bliss! But more than its taste its goodness makes it more important to eat during winters. Oranges are easily available during winter; it has zero fat, low in calories but is rich with anti-oxidants which keep winter ailments at bay. That is why oranges are recommended by the doctors.
Oranges contain high amount of vitamin A which helps in the development of white blood cells, it also produce higher levels of antibodies and white blood cells which fights and throw out the infection causing bugs and keeps all the seasonal diseases away. The soluble fibre of oranges stimulates the production of the anti-inflammatory protein interleukin-4, which helps our body to switch from being pro-inflammatory to anti-inflammatory and also helps us to recover faster from any kind of infection. The fibre also keeps us fuller for quite a long time, and prevents from over eating thereby it is also considered as a good snack for the people who suffering from eating disorder.
The vitamin C of oranges helps to cut the free radicals in the body which is caused by every day pollution and wrong eating which increase the risk of premature ageing, heart disease, stroke etc. Oranges also contain hesperidins which help to regulate high blood pressure as well as cholesterol. Also, a certain compounds found in orange is potent anti-carcinogens too which reduces the development of cancer.
Oranges are also beneficial for pregnant women; it keeps a pregnant woman hydrated and the vitamin C also helps in preventing cell damages and assist with iron absorption. It also contains folate (one of the B-vitamins) which is needed to make red and white blood cells in the bone marrow, convert carbohydrates into energy and produce DNA and RNA. Scientist says an adequate intake of folate is extremely important for women during pregnancy, infancy and adolescence.
Not only oranges, even the peel itself is very useful. The peel has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties which make it ideal for oily skin and treating acne, it has also proven as a skin lightning agent. Skin care companies like Himalaya, Everyuth, Biotique etc. use orange peel as an ingredient in their products. Other than that orange peel also act as a mosquito repellant, rubbing orange peel on the skin prevents you from mosquito bites.
Hi, I'm Sunita Singh from Hailakandi (Assam)
Pursuing MA in Mass Communication and Journalism
