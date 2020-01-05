5 Women Athletes Who Made Their Country Proud In 2019

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
It has been all sunshine for women athletes where they are winning several competitive matches. The Indian sportswomen have made India proud.
Therefore, come along as we unwrap the names of those women athletes who have made their country proud right in the year 2019.
5 Women Athletes Who Made India Proud in 2019
Dutee Chand is the first Indian woman to win the 100m gold in the global event. Well, this is some sort of achievement whereas the athlete is enjoying popularity from all over the world.
She clinched gold right at the 30th Summer University Games in Italy whereas the event took place in the month of July 2019.
The 23-year-old athlete clocked at 11.32 seconds whereas she won the gold and led the race right from the start to end.
After Hima Das, Dutee Chand is only the second sprinter to achieve such a great feat in her career.
Speaking about one of the famous women sports athletes will bring Hima Das into the spotlight. Yes, she won 5 gold medals in 20 days that is quite an extraordinary thing. Also, the timing in which she won gold medals was extraordinary and got praised by all the top-class athletes.
The event took place in Poland and all the victories came from the 200m sprint altogether.
Also, she is the second fastest Asian who has featured in the top 10 under-20 runners list in the world.
Further, Hima has also topped in the 20 lists of the fastest sprinting runners under the age of 20.
Well, PV Sindhu is among those rare Indian athletes who has won world championships. This is certainly not a cakewalk where she has worked really hard to achieve the feat.
Right on the 25th of August, 2019, she became the very first Indian to win the gold in BWF World Badminton Championship.
She bet Nozomi Okuhara who was a much finer opponent than the rest. Also, she won 21-7-21-7 right in the summit clash that went on for 38 minutes.
Also, Sindhu has won five medals in just six appearances and this is a thing that is quite rare.
The Badminton star Manasi Joshi created an iconic history by winning gold at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championship.
She defeated Parul Parmar right in the SL3 category which is a category that includes players who have impairment in either one or both the limbs.
Talking about the women athlete who clinched the gold medal in the women’s 1500m race, PU Chitra is the sole name.
Yes, she is India’s middle-distance runner and she ran one of her best seasons to win the massive 1500m. Gold event.
The event took place at the Folksam Grand Prix right in Sweden in the month of June 2019.
PU Chitra clocked at just 4 minute 12.65 seconds where she defeated Kenya’s Mercy Cherono.
Well, this is quite an achievement for Chitra and all hopes are high for the ahead matches. Still, she has got high dreams and as and when Chitra will go ahead, she will definitely, beat other athletes and become the top-rated runner of the world.
Wrapping up the entire article, I hope you have got the names of the top 5 women athletes who made their country proud in the year 2019. Indeed, each of the above women has got immense potential.
Plus, they train really hard to achieve their goals where their next aim will be to compete in stringent world championships.
Also, by winning those big games, they are also making the Indians proud that we belong to such a powerful country.
Hence, at this stage, as fans, all you can do is to cheer for these young women athletes. For the future, they will bring much more gold medals to India with the utmost joy and happiness.
Picture credits: Pexels
